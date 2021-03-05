Georgia football podcast: Some fans see hidden meaning in fun new video from UGA

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,391 (March 5, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why a Throwback Thursday video shared by Georgia of a fun moment from former Bulldogs defensive back Maurice Smith in 2016 had some UGA fans thinking about a possible hidden message in the clip.

Beginning of the show: Georgia has had success with transfer defensive backs before. Perhaps most prominently in 2016 when Maurice Smith left Alabama as a grad transfer, came to UGA and became the Bulldogs’ defensive MVP.

UGA was apparently feeling nostalgic about that season this week because the program shared a Throwback Thursday video of Smith and a crucial interception he collected in an upset win vs. Auburn. For many fans, it was fun to recollect on a cool moment. And for others, it was a chance to search for a hidden meaning.

Some Bulldogs fans took the timing of the video as a possible message to other potential transfer defensive backs — including former Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I share audio of UGA offensive line coach Matt Luke talking about expectations for UGA’s offense and his experience thus far working with Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

15-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to discuss the latest on four-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi among other topics.

40-minute mark: I take a look at where UGA ranks among the sport’s top facilities according to 247Sports.

