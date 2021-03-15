Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,396 (March 12, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what to expect when Georgia begins spring practice Tuesday.

Georgia football podcast: UGA ready to ’embrace the grind’ as spring practice begins

Beginning of the show: Georgia is gearing up for the start of spring practice Tuesday, and a number of position groups are expected to feature intense competition for playing time. One of those groups undoubtedly is the running back spot where the return of seniors Zamir White and James Cook spices up a room that also features potential rising stars such as Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh. I’ll discuss on today’s show how UGA running backs coach Dell McGee is preparing to manage his talented backs and the demeanor with which he’s expecting his players to approach the competition.

10-minute mark: I discuss spring practice as an opportunity for UGA quarterback JT Daniels to assert himself as the team’s obvious leader.

15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to preview the start of spring practice.

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the release of the NCAA basketball tournament bracket, five-star running back Emmanuel Henderson committing to Alabama, three Tennessee players getting indefinitely suspended after an on-campus altercation and former Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick reportedly getting arrested on two misdemeanor charges.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.

NOTE: Please share your thoughts on the show or anything involving UGA football in the comment section to be included in the “podcast cool down” at the end of the show.