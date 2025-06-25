Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2481 (June 25, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear what the secret sauce is for UGA to maintain its recruiting hot streak.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA leans on its biggest advantage for recruiting win

Beginning of the show: I discuss how UGA is maintaining its recruiting hot streak after Corey Howard, the defensive end from Valdosta, committed to the Bulldogs Tuesday night.

15-minute mark: I preview the Wednesday afternoon ceremony for four-star running back Jae Lamar.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Cody Chaffins joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including Steve Spurrier expressing skepticism about Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.