Georgia football podcast: National writer says ‘everything sets up well’ for UGA in 2021

Beginning of the show: Florida fans are feeling good about themselves on the heels of the Gators winning the SEC East in 2020. However, veteran college football writer Andy Staples explained on the Paul Finebaum Show this week why Florida’s success might be short-lived. I’ll discuss what Staples said on today’s show, and explain why the thing that’s not being said about the Bulldogs right now might be the most important thing of all for Georgia’s championship hopes.

10-minute mark: UGA coach Kirby Smart made an appearance with 960 The Ref at the Touchdown Club of Athens. I’ll share audio from that conversation — including Smart’s early impressions of five-star freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Terrence’s impressions of freshman wide receiver Adonai Mitchell after seeing him at practice last week

More behind-the-scenes details about what he saw from his visit to Athens

And the value of the leadership provided by linebacker Nakobe Dean

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a former Tennessee linebacker rumored to possibly transfer to Alabama.

End of show: I update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

