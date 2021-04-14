Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,419 (April 14, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA players are saying about the Bulldogs’ offense ahead of Saturday’s G-Day spring scrimmage game.

Georgia football podcast: UGA players say offense ‘set to roll’ for G-Day and beyond

Beginning of the show: Georgia wants to be a “vertical passing team” according to comments from UGA coach Kirby Smart last Saturday, but Bulldogs players were quick to note this week that desire won’t lead to the running game being abandoned. Instead, center Warren Ericson and running back Kendall Milton think it will be a combination of a potent passing attack and a dynamic ground game that could lead to plenty of explosive plays for the UGA offense this fall. I’ll share some of what Ericson and Milton said on today’s show, and discuss why some of what they describe could be on display Saturday for G-Day.

10-minute mark: I share more audio from a revealing media session from Milton.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

What to expect on G-Day

The latest on the competition to become UGA’s No. 2 quarterback

And how Milton fits into UGA’s offensive plans

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a bizarre preseason FPI top 10 from ESPN that includes Mississippi State ranked eighth.

45-minute mark: I discuss what UGA linebacker Nakobe Dean is hoping to see from the Bulldogs defense Saturday.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.