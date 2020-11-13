Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,323 (Nov. 13, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how the Bulldogs defense can respond after receiving criticism for its performance in recent big games – including last Saturday vs. Florida.

Georgia football podcast: UGA defense will be eager to answer critics when season resumes

Beginning of the show: The Georgia defense has come under fire for giving up a lot of yards and points in some of its recent big games — including last year’s SEC championship game against LSU and in games this year against Alabama and Florida. I’ll discuss on today’s show how the unit can bounce back after some doubters have emerged.

10-minute mark: I discuss the viral weightlifting video involving five-star UGA quarterback commit Brock Vandagriff, and address the growing excitement about Vandagriff’s eventual UGA debut in the wake of the Bulldogs’ quarterback struggles this season.

15-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include more on Vandagriff and a preview of five-star linebacker Smael Mondon’s upcoming decision.

35-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including Alabama coach Nick Saban’s criticism of the league’s contact tracing protocols, the possibility of moving back the College Football Playoff, the latest rumors regarding South Carolina coach Will Muschamp’s job security and condolences to the Kentucky program regarding the passing of assistant coach John Schlarman — who had battled a rare form of cancer.

40-minute mark: I share some thoughts on running back Zamir White and the role the rushing attack currently plays in UGA’s offense.

End of show: I express some wishes that teams who’ve been forced to postpone activities due to the coronavirus can get back to football next week — including UGA’s scheduled opponent for next Saturday, Mississippi State.