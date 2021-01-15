Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,356 (Jan. 15, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross’ return for 2021 adds more intrigue to Georgia’s season opener vs. the Tigers.

Georgia football podcast: Big news for Clemson heightens anticipation for UGA season opener

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s game against Clemson to open the 2021 season will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the upcoming year. I’ll discuss on today’s show how the Bulldogs’ aggressive scheduling fits into UGA coach Kirby Smart’s larger philosophy, and how some recent good news for the Tigers involving wide receiver Justyn Ross adds to the hype for the game.

10-minute mark: I discuss rumors involving UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

15-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Thoughts on Lanning’s status as UGA defensive coordinator

The latest on four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold

A comparison between 2021 five-star quarterback signee Brock Vandagriff and 2020 quarterback signee Carson Beck

New information on five-star running back Emmanuel Henderson

And more

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including new Texas coach Steve Sarkisian pulling some high-profile assistant coaches away from Alabama, new Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer possibly turning to a former LSU coordinator to lead his offense and some thoughts on the upcoming quarterback competition at Texas A&M.

End of show: I award the Golden Shoe as part of our Gator Hater Roll Call.