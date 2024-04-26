Another Georgia Bulldogs has been taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, as Ladd McConkey was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers with pick No. 34 in the second round.

McConkey is the third Bulldog taken in this year’s NFL draft, joining Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims.

McConkey becomes the highest-drafted Georgia wide receiver of the Kirby Smart era.

McConkey is one of Georgia’s real success stories. He had just two Power 5 offers coming out of high school, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

After redshirting in his first season at Georgia, McConkey emerged as a valuable weapon during Georgia’s 2021 National Championship run.

His most productive season at Georgia came in 2022, when he caught 58 passes for 762 yards and 7 touchdowns. McConkey also returned punts for Georgia that season as well.

McConkey was not as productive as a junior as he battled back and ankle injuries. He missed five games in 2024 due to back and ankle injuries. He still had 30 receptions for 478 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2024.

“His ability to separate is probably one of his key things. In the NFL, there’s less touching,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of McConkey. “You’re able to run routes. That’s going to be advantageous for Ladd. He can come in and out of breaks. I think when they watch him on third down, he’s pretty elite on third down at getting open. That keeps the chains moving.”

McConkey signed with Georgia as a 3-star recruit in the 2020 signing class. He is from Chatsworth, Ga.

Despite being one of the lower-rated prospects Georgia has signed in recent years, McConkey consistently found a way to exceed expectations.

He measured in at the NFL combine at 6-foot and 186 pounds but proceeded to run a 4.39 40-yard dash. He added a 36-inch vertical and a 10-foot-4 broad jump. He ran the 3-cone and short shuttle at his pro day in Athens. His reported time of 3.97 would’ve been first of all players at the NFL combine.

“I’m somebody who’s going to give them all they’ve got,” he added. “Whether it’s on the field, off the field, whatever I’ve got to do, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.”

McConkey was also one of the standout players at the Senior Bowl.

McConkey won the Wuerffel Trophy, which honors the player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement in 2023. McConkey graduated from Georgia with a degree in finance.

McConkey becomes the 58th Georgia player to be taken since Smart became the head coach.

“He’s ascended and aspired to be great,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of McConkey. “No one works harder than Ladd McConkey. Nobody on our team would say there’s a better teammate than Ladd McConkey. I don’t know that he’s ever said a negative word about anybody. He’s just such a good kid, such a hard person to find. He’s a great football player on top of that.

What Ladd McConkey brings to an NFL team

Ladd McConkey stats and NFL measurements