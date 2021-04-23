Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,426 (April 23, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the reports that UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has emerged as a possible candidate to become Kansas head coach.

Georgia football podcast: Dan Lanning reportedly in mix for head coaching job

Beginning of the show: Georgia fought to keep defensive coordinator Dan Lanning from taking the same job at Texas in January, but may still have more work to do to keep him on staff before the offseason concludes. Football Scoop is reporting that Lanning — who grew up in Kansas City, Mo. — could soon interview to become Kansas head coach. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I address the new changes to college football’s overtime rules.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The report regarding Lanning

A recap of the key moments from G-Day

And the likelihood that UGA is still active in the transfer portal this offseason

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including reports connecting former Arkansas wide receiver Mike Woods to Oklahoma, a preview of this weekend’s spring games and a tragic accident that killed a former Kentucky basketball player.

40-minute mark: I briefly preview the Diamond Dawgs’ series at Missouri.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.

End of show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

NOTE: If you’d like to be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section below.