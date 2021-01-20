Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,359 (Jan. 20, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about popular radio host Dan Patrick said about UGA while making a bizarre claim about what led to NCAA trouble at Tennessee and a possible, outside-the-box option as a replacement for Jeremy Pruitt.

Georgia football podcast: Dan Patrick once again mentions UGA in bizarre claim about Tennessee

Beginning of the show: Tennessee fired Coach Jeremy Pruitt this week, and in the aftermath of that news, radio host Dan Patrick made a humorous claim about Vols recruits getting money in McDonald’s bags. I’ll have some fun with that rumor on today’s show and discuss another instance of Patrick trying to bring UGA into the conversation involving Tennessee.

10-minute mark: I share audio from SEC Network personality Peter Burns’ appearance on the DawgNation video channels Monday night.

20-minute mark: Mike joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Reaction to Burns’ strong praise of UGA

The turmoil at Tennessee

And an update on the Bulldogs’ search for a new defensive backs coach

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including what other SEC coaches have said about Pruitt’s firing, an entertaining attempt at trolling by Florida, Vols fans having fun at their own expense in response to the McDonalds rumors, an interesting suggestion from SEC Network analyst Chris Doering about why Gus Malzahn might be a good replacement for Pruitt at Tennessee and the latest on LSU’s search for a defensive coordinator.

End of show: I award The Golden Shoe as part of today’s Gator Hater Roll Call.