Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,315 (Nov. 3, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why some thought the SEC was lenient in its response to Florida coach Dan Mullen, who was accused of starting a brawl between the Gators and Missouri on Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: SEC went easy on Florida, but UGA won’t be as merciful

Beginning of the show: The fallout continues from the brawl between Florida and Missouri on Saturday. The SEC levied a fine against Gators coach Dan Mullen, but many people thought that punishment didn’t go far enough as a reprimand for Mullen’s role in the skirmish. I’ll explain on today’s show why Georgia won’t be as generous as the league offense with its handling of Florida Saturday.

10-minute mark: I discuss the latest on UGA’s quarterback situation based on comments from Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart Monday.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

A preview of UGA-Florida

Reaction to UGA being favored vs. the Gators despite restlessness from Bulldogs fans about UGA’s recent performances

And more on the Bulldogs quarterback situation

35-minute mark: I take a look at the other top games of the weekend including Vanderbilt-Mississippi State, Texas A&M-South Carolina, Tennessee-Arkansas, BYU-Boise State and Clemson-Notre Dame.

40-minute mark: I discuss whether Florida will be able to run the ball against UGA given the Bulldogs’ mounting defensive injuries.

End of show: I drop a hint about a fun upcoming announcement and I share the Gator Hater Updater.