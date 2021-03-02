Georgia football podcast: JT Daniels earns offseason praise as QB ‘on the rise’

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,388 (March 3, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Athlon Sports said about Georgia quarterback JT Daniels on their list of quarterbacks on the rise for 2021.

Georgia football podcast: JT Daniels earns offseason praise as quarterback ‘on the rise’

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels should be one of the top players in the country this season according to Athlon Sports — which ranked Daniels among its quarterbacks on the rise for 2021. I’ll discuss that along with some praise for UGA from SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic on today’s show and attempt to describe in specific terms exactly what it will take for Daniels and UGA to break out in the manner some are predicting.

10-minute mark: I discuss the latest in the saga of where former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert will transfer.

15-minute mark: I discuss the possibility the Bulldogs could have interest in former Clemson defensive back Derion Kendick, who’s expected to enter the transfer portal.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Whether UGA will be active in the transfer market during the remainder of the offseason

Cubelic’s prediction about UGA

The Bulldogs’ future quarterback depth

And a look back at UGA special teams coordinator Scott Cochran’s first year with the program

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a former UGA assistant set to be hired by Tennessee.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.