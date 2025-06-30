Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2484 (June 30, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will examine UGA head coach Kirby Smart as he heads into his 10th season as Georgia’s head coach and why that is bad news for opposing teams. UGA legend Jon Stinchcomb stops by to discuss what his biggest question for UGA is for the upcoming season. Brandon also breaks down big questions for Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Auburn and Tennessee.

A warning to the rest of college football about Kirby Smart

Beginning of the show: I discuss an interesting fact about Kirby Smart that many Georgia fans might not have been aware of and explain why that could be bad news for the rest of college football.

15-minute mark: I explain why the Bulldogs’ success continues to be a huge problem for rival coaches and their job security.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines by highlighting a key question for each of the league’s teams ahead of SEC Media Days.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.