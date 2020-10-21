Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,306 (Oct. 21, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA coach Kirby Smart did – and didn’t say – about Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels during his press conference Tuesday.

Georgia football podcast: The one thing Kirby Smart didn’t say about JT Daniels

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters Tuesday and the hottest topic for discussion was the current state of the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation on the heels of current starter Stetson Bennett’s struggles at Alabama and lingering questions about what JT Daniels role could be before season’s end. I’ll discuss what Smart had to say on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss how Smart’s defense of Bennett could frustrate fans.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to address the situation involving Bennett and Daniels.

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an update on four-star linebacker Xavian Sorey and three-star defensive back Kamari Lassiter, and I discuss mounting pressure on Auburn coach Gus Malzahn as well as the coronavirus outbreak at Florida.

40-minute mark: I discuss why it’s not likely that Smart would stick with Bennett simply because of a sense of loyalty.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.