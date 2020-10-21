Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.
Perry McIntyre/UGA
Questions persist about UGA quarterback JT Daniels' status after being cleared for contact, but not yet playing for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: The one thing Kirby Smart didn’t say about JT Daniels

Brandon Adams
Brandon Adams

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,306 (Oct. 21, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA coach Kirby Smart did – and didn’t say – about Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels during his press conference Tuesday.

Georgia football podcast: The one thing Kirby Smart didn’t say about JT Daniels

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters Tuesday and the hottest topic for discussion was the current state of the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation on the heels of current starter Stetson Bennett’s struggles at Alabama and lingering questions about what JT Daniels role could be before season’s end. I’ll discuss what Smart had to say on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss how Smart’s defense of Bennett could frustrate fans.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to address the situation involving Bennett and Daniels.

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an update on four-star linebacker Xavian Sorey and three-star defensive back Kamari Lassiter, and I discuss mounting pressure on Auburn coach Gus Malzahn as well as the coronavirus outbreak at Florida.

40-minute mark: I discuss why it’s not likely that Smart would stick with Bennett simply because of a sense of loyalty.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.

NEXT Real numbers: Putting Alabama offensive onslaught against Georgia into perspective
We have a new way to comment on our DawgNation stories. To do so, you must be a registered user on the DawgNation forum. If you haven’t registered, please go to the Forum homepage on DawgNation and look for “register” on the right side.
Comments by

Recent

view all

Popular

view all