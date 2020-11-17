Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,325 (Nov. 17, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the possibility UGA quarterback JT Daniels earns his first start vs. Mississippi State Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: Excitement builds for JT Daniels’ possible UGA debut

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans have been waiting for their first glimpse of former five-star quarterback — and recent USC transfer — JT Daniels. And while there’s been no official indication Daniels’ debut will happen Saturday when UGA takes on Mississippi State, there’s growing buzz that Daniels could get his chance.

I’ll discuss on today’s show why — even though the excitement is understandable — UGA fans should attempt to temper their expectations if Daniels does play Saturday.

10-minute mark: I discuss the so-far-so-good vibe around UGA’s chances of playing its game with Mississippi State Saturday despite the fact MSU missed its last game with Auburn due to to a coronavirus outbreak.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Daniels’ chances of playing Saturday

Any potential remaining concerns for UGA-MSU

And a look at the impact South Carolina coach Will Muschamp’s firing could have on UGA

35-minute mark: I preview the top games of the weekend — including LSU-Arkansas and Tennessee-Auburn from the SEC and top 25 matchups such as Indiana-Ohio State and the Bedlam rivalry between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.

End of show: I preview five-star linebacker Smael Mondon’s commitment announcement — which is scheduled to take place Wednesday morning.