Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,396 (March 12, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why a popular critique of UGA coach Kirby Smart is factually untrue.

Georgia football podcast: Fact checking a popular jab against Kirby Smart

Beginning of the show: The NFL draft is coming up soon, and Georgia, once again, has a handful of players who are potentially first-round picks. I’ll discuss on today’s show why former UGA players’ recent success in the draft refutes a popular criticism of Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart.

10-minute mark: I discuss the outlook for George Pickens and the other UGA wide receivers ahead of the start of spring practice.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The latest on four-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi

An update on four-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams and other recruits considering delaying their commitment

A preview of five-star running back Emmanuel Henderson’s upcoming commitment announcement

And new details involving former Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of quarterfinal action in the men’s basketball tournament, possible attrition from LSU and an odd rumor swirling around Tennessee.

45-minute mark: I explain details for the debut of the Podcast Cool Down Monday. I’ll be reading comments after the regular podcast recording. Anyone who would like to ask a question or share an opinion can drop it into the comment section at the bottom of this post, and I’ll be sure to include them.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Countdown, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.