On episode No. 1,345 (Dec. 30, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some recent complimentary words about UGA from ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, and why the Bulldogs can validate that praise with a Peach Bowl win against Cincinnati.

Georgia football podcast: UGA can prove Kirk Herbstreit correct with Peach Bowl win

Beginning of the show: ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit paid Georgia a big compliment during the release of the final College Football Playoff rankings. I’ll discuss on today’s show what Herbstreit said, the possible genesis of his opinion and why the Bulldogs could validate his opinion by handling their business against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl on Friday.

10-minute mark: I discuss UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s comments regarding Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels’ health status earlier in the season.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Monken and Daniels’ press conference

A preview of the Peach Bowl vs. Cincinnati

And a preview of UGA’s SEC opener in men’s basketball vs. Mississippi State

30-minute mark: I preview the top bowl games including the Cotton Bowl between Florida and Oklahoma, the Orange Bowl featuring Texas A&M and North Carolina and the College Football Playoff semifinal games between Alabama and Notre Dame and Clemson and Ohio State.

End of show: I discuss an interesting insinuation from Ohio State coach Ryan Day regarding alleged sign stealing by Clemson and I once again tease Eddie The Blind Squirrel’s return to DawgNation Daily on Monday.