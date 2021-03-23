Georgia football podcast: Some UGA fans upset with Mike Bobo’s Auburn comments

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,401 (March 19, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former UGA quarterback and assistant Mike Bobo said about his new home at Auburn and why some fans weren’t happy about it.

Georgia football podcast: Some fans upset with Mike Bobo’s Auburn comments

Beginning of the show: Some recent comments from former Georgia quarterback and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo touting his new home at Auburn have some UGA fans upset. I’ll explain more about why on today’s show.

10-minute mark: Former UGA tight end Tre’ McKitty was apparently impressed with Darnell Washington during the year they spent together as part of the position group in 2020. I’ll share what McKitty recently said about Washington on today’s show and explain why that could suggest good things to come for Washington this season.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to recap what we’ve learned from spring practice thus far, preview a big week for UGA recruiting and celebrate the Lady Dawgs win to start the NCAA tournament.

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including LSU getting mentioned as a possible team on the rise and Alabama running back Brian Robinson discussing his decision to return to the Crimson Tide for 2021.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

