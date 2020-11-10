Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,320 (Nov. 10, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about who the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback could be Saturday vs. Missouri.

Georgia football podcast: Fans curious about answer to ‘great question’ surrounding UGA QBs

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart acknowledged Monday it was a “great question” to wonder if the Bulldogs previous starting quarterback, Stetson Bennett, would remain the starter if he’s healthy enough to play at Missouri Saturday. I’ll discuss the other potential options on today’s show — including sharing audio of what Smart said about D’Wan Mathis or JT Daniels. I also discuss the one thing Smart wants to see more of from all his quarterbacks.

10-minute mark: I share details of UGA wide receiver George Pickens’ mother shooting down rumors that Pickens was no longer with the team.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The latest on the quarterback situation

An examination of UGA’s defense

Where the program goes next after losing to Florida

And a look at the possible bright spots that emerged in an otherwise disappointing day against the Gators

40-minute mark: I take a look at the Covid concerns a number of SEC teams are dealing with and preview the weekend’s top games.

NOTE: Tuesday’s show was recorded prior to the postponement of Alabama-LSU and Texas A&M-Tennessee.

End of show: I share some comments from DawgNation Daily listeners and viewers who weighed in on the loss to Florida.