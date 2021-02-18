Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,375 (Feb. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Todd Monken’s first season at Georgia suggests about the Bulldogs’ offensive potential for this upcoming season.

Georgia football podcast: Todd Monken’s debut season suggests big possibilities for UGA in 2021

Beginning of the show: Georgia showed offensive improvement in Todd Monken’s first year as offensive coordinator in 2020, and now questions linger about how much better the Bulldogs can be this upcoming season. I’ll discuss that topic on today’s show and contrast UGA’s offensive continuity with Alabama — which will be forced to replace record-setting coordinator Steve Sarkisian in 2021.

10-minute mark: I discuss the NCAA’s decision to extend the recruiting dead period once again.

15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

How the inability to take visits is impacting recruits

Expectations for UGA’s offense

The Bulldogs’ need to cultivate new leadership among its players

And whether UGA should consider bringing in an experienced transfer defensive back

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a former four-star Tennessee tight end entering the transfer portal, the Vols hiring former UGA defensive coordinator Willie Martinez and a new Alabama assistant coach trolling his alma mater.

35-minute mark: I share an example how the transfer portal might not be working as it was intended for some players who make use of it.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.