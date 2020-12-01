Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,334 (Dec. 1, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about UGA’s plans for a strong finish with two games remaining in the regular season – including this Saturday’s home finale vs. Vanderbilt.

Georgia football podcast: UGA looking to ‘finish this thing off right’ as season nears end

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s primary goals when the season began aren’t likely to be achieved now that the Bulldogs have sustained two losses, but that doesn’t mean UGA has nothing to play for in its final regular season games. I’ll discuss what’s at stake for UGA for the remainder of the season — including against Vanderbilt this Saturday in the home finale — on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I share thoughts on UGA athletic director Greg McGarity’s retirement.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Reaction to McGarity’s announcement

Thoughts on UGA Vanderbilt

A look at the young players who had chances to shine against South Carolina

And an evaluation of JT Daniels after two games as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback

35-minute mark: I take a look at the top games of the upcoming weekend including Texas A&M-Auburn, Alabama-LSU, FloridaTennessee and the only top-25 matchup of the weekend, Indiana at Wisconsin.

40-minute mark: I discuss the release of the latest College Football Playoff top 25 rankings set to be announced Tuesday night, and the conundrum caused by the missed games piling up for Ohio State.

End of show: I share a brief recruiting roundup.