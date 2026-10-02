If Jared Curtis actually plays on Saturday, how will Kirby Smart respond?

On this episode of DawgNation at Large, our insiders Connor Riley and Kaylee Mansell take a deep dive into 5-star QB Jared Curtis return to Athens after he flipped from Georgia to Vanderbilt.

Our crew will discuss if Kirby and his team will have a score to settle or if they will treat like just another guy.Then during our DawgBites segment we look at some the top revenge moments in recent UGA history.

Plus an update on UGA’s impressive group of linebackers and how we expect Dwight Phillips and Talyn Taylor to follow up their breakout performances.

Later, it’s a look at the best of the college football internet with meme machine. Plus, Connor and Kaylee have an accountability check on some early predictions that have not worked out.

DawgNation at Large drops every Thursday at 7pm. Our 2026 DawgNation Invasions will be at COSM in Atlanta for Georgia-Florida on Oct 31.

And at the Lyric in Downtown Oxford on Nov 7. To purchase tickets go to https://www.dawgnation.com/tailgate