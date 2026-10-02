The SEC published its latest availability report for Saturday’s Georgia-Vanderbilt game.

Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis was listed as questionable, after initially popping up on the availability report on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea spoke about his starting quarterback earlier on Thursday.

“I’m hopeful,” Lea told reporters on Thursday. “I think every day he’s felt a little better, and he’s done a little more in practice. So certainly not ruling him out. Hopefully in the next 48 hours, we see the improvement where he feels comfortable to go out there and play, but he’s our starting quarterback.”

Lea added that the injury occurred during the team’s loss to Auburn last week and that it is not a long-term injury.

“Obviously, he wants to play bad, and we want to support him in that, but also want to be smart as we finish the week out here,” Lea said.

Curtis has been a major talking point this week, given he was twice committed to Georgia during the recruiting process.

Yet days before he was set to sign with Georgia in December, he flipped to Vanderbilt.

Georgia has a healthy respect for Curtis and his abilities. If Curtis does not play, Blaze Berlowitz would get the start in his place.

“Tremendous talent,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Curtis. “Way better athletically than people give him credit for. I don’t know if anybody’s tackled him, with one person, tackled him yet. He’s strong. He’s quick. He’s powerful. He’s got great arm talent. Everything everybody thought has been true.”

As for the Georgia side of the availability report, running back Nate Frazier, wide receiver Isiah Canion and outside linebacker Chase Linton were all again listed as questionable.

Even if Frazier is able to play this week, look for Georgia to lean on its depth at the position. Georgia travels to Alabama next week.

“Really proud of those backs,” Smart said of his running back room. “Bo. (Walker) and Nick (Peal) and Jae Lamar all picked up the slack in practice, got reps, got work. Obviously Chauncey (Bowens) and Dwight (Phillips) got the feature presentation of most of that, but those other guys worked tremendously hard as well.”

As for replacing Canion, keep an eye on wide receiver London Humphreys. Humphreys actually scored for Vanderbilt during the 2023 game, hauling in a 49-yard touchdown pass.

He’s caught just four passes for 23 yards and a touchdown this season, but he’s a far more important piece to Georgia than those numbers indicate.

“He’s a weapon, and I’m very proud of him,” Smart said. “Continue to get more opportunities, continue to take advantage of down-the-field throws. There’s all kinds of things he could probably tell you he could improve on, but it’s not his attitude.”

Defensive back Tyriq Green, outside linebacker Amaris Williams and offensive lineman Marcus Harrison were all listed as out once again.

Saturday’s game is set for a 12:45 p.m. start on the SEC Network. The SEC will provide additional availability reports on Friday evening and 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.

Georgia football injury report