With UGA football kicking off in just nine days, it’s time to recap the winners and losers of the offseason.

On today’s episode of DawgNation at Large, Kaylee Mansell and Connor Riley provide their take on which UGA position groups won and lost the offseason.

Plus, the insiders discuss the drama surrounding CFB, Nick Chubb’s retirement, and what Isiah Canion can bring to the Dawgs offense.

Later, it’s the best memes of the week and the insiders reveal their top 10 UGA players ahead of the 2026 season.

DawgNation at Large airs every Thursday at 7 p.m.