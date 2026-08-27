Will UGA continue the pattern of missing on top in-state talent when building their 2028 class?

On today’s episode of Before The Hedges, Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell break down the relationship between UGA and the top safety in 2028, Casey Barner.

The insiders will discuss why people are saying Georgia has slipped in his top schools ranking and if UGA should pursue Barner harder.

Plus, we will show a variety of viral plays by UGA commits that occurred last week. Including two one-handed catches, and an impressive 4th down conversion.

Later, the Next Generation series about the early standouts from UGA’s freshman class continues this week with safety Tyriq Green.

Before The Hedges airs every Wednesday night at 7 p.m.