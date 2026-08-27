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By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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Georgia football hopes tweaks to August practices lead to College Football …
ATHENS — Georgia has heard all offseason about its recent College Football Playoff shortcomings. It will dog them through the regular season as well, until Georgia gets to …
Connor Riley
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Georgia 5th-year linebacker making final push for break-out opportunity
ATHENS — Terrell Foster has put his time in, and the results proved it with Foster highlighting Georgia’s most recent scrimmage with an interception and impressive return …
Mike Griffith
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Why in-state talent means more for Georgia than other SEC foes
ATHENS — Fair or not, Kirby Smart knows he’s judged every year by how he does in landing the top talents in the Peach State.
Connor Riley
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Georgia football recruiting podcast: Has Georgia football slipped in the …
Will UGA continue the pattern of missing on top in-state talent when building their 2028 class?
Hunter DeLauder
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Georgia football lands 5 players in ESPN’s Top 100 College Football …
Georgia’s roster stacks up against just about anyone’s, not just in the SEC but in the country.
Hunter DeLauder
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