ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart did not update the Bulldogs’ injury report — touchdown-leading tailback Chauncey Bowens remains classified as “out” (See below).

But Smart did make an appearance on ESPN, and made a rare admission when acknowledging the significance of Georgia’s game at Alabama at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Smart, who typically downplays the notion of one SEC game being any bigger than another, called the upcoming SEC showdown a “brand” game.

“So much is put into this game and then there’s going to be another one the next week, so we’re trying to keep our guys level-headed,” Smart said during his ESPN appearance with Pat McAfee. “Yeah, it’s important, yeah it’s a helluva opportunity on a national stage, a brand game — for both teams’ brand.

“We think we’re a physical team, they’re a physical team, let’s go find out and let’s see who’s the most physical or the most ready right now.”

Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC) opened the week as a 1.5-point favorite, but the line quickly swung in favor of the Crimson Tide (5-0, 3-0), which was a 1.5-point favorite on Thursday night, per the Fan Duel Sports Book.

“You play these games that are really tough and physical, you never know which way it’s going to go,” Smart said. “Both of us have got to better if we’re going to go where we want to go, and the only way you’re going to get better is play good people.”

Smart also indicated this sort of game does energize him.

“I really am excited about the matchup,” Smart said. “I do think they are a much improved team and extremely physical team.”

Smart indicated he’s optimistic that the weather for the game won’t be as affected by Hurricane Isaias as feared.

The Category 2 hurricane could near Category 3 strength, but CNN is reporting it’s likely to weaken before making landfall early Saturday morning, bringing up to 15 inches of rain along the coastline.

The game-time forecast as of Thursday night for Saturday’s game calls for breezy weather with showers and a chance of thunderstorms with temperatures in the low 60s.

“You study other games that people have played in those conditions,” Smart said of his preparation for the conditions. “It’s shaping up to be a little less windy and less rain than expected, but who knows, it may change.

“I think both teams have an identity that they can fight in that kind of weather and grind it out, but (both teams) can also be really explosive and throw it around, and that’s the beauty of it. Both defenses have got their hands full.”

Georgia injury report

DB Tyriq Green (ankle), out

RB Chauncey Bowens (ankle/lower leg), out

OLB Amaris Williams (knee), out

OL Marcus Harrison (undisclosed), out

WR Thomas Blackshear (shoulder), out

WR Isiah Canion (right leg), questionable

Alabama injury report