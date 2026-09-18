It’s starting to feel like Georgia football’s SEC opener at Arkansas could be another beat down.

On this episode of DawgNation at Large, our insiders Connor Riley and Kaylee Mansell breakdown why all the stars are aligning for UGA to run Arkansas out of the building.

The Razorbacks are playing terrible and Kirby Smart could very well want to reach Ryan Silverfield a lesson. Then we look at UGA’s stat leaders through the first two games.

Who do we expect to continue to stay at the top and who do we think will fall off?

Later, our crew takes a look at the best of the college football internet in Meme Machine.

Finally, it’s a Connor-Kaylee Showdown. Our crew will set up what they think the perfect UGA game is.

DawgNation at Large drops every Thursday at 7pm.

Our 2026 DawgNation Invasions will be at COSM in Atlanta for Georgia-Florida on Oct 31. And at the Lyric in Downtown Oxford on Nov 7. To be the first to know when tickets on go sale click this link live.ajc.com/dawgnation2026/dnstd_daily