We now have a better idea of where things stand on the health front for Georgia, as the SEC has released its first availability report of the week.

The Bulldogs take on Arkansas on Saturday, with the game set to start at Noon ET on ABC.

As for the injuries, outside linebacker Chase Linton, defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick and defensive back Tyriq Green were all ruled out.

Green left Georgia’s win over Western Kentucky with an ankle injury. He was rolled up while playing on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter. Prior to the injury, Green returned a kick for a touchdown and recovered a fumble in the end zone for another touchdown.

Georgia likes Green a lot, as he’s been a consistent playmaker in practice. But the Bulldogs will lean on veterans KJ Bolden, Kyron Jones and Khalil Barnes at the top of the depth chart.

Linton has not yet appeared in a game this season for the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart shared that he is dealing with a lower-extremity injury.

With Linton and outside linebacker Amaris Williams unavailable, the Bulldogs will once again lean on freshmen Khamari Brooks and PJ Dean.

Williams suffered an ACL injury in the spring. He is expected to be out for the foreseeable future as he recovers from the injury. The same is true for running back Dante Dowdell, who suffered a number of injuries in an ATV accident.

FitzPatrick suffered a knee injury in high school and Georgia has been cautious in bringing him back.

Georgia wide receiver Thomas Blackshear missed the Western Kentucky game with a wrist injury. Blackshear was not listed on the injury report. Georgia does have wide receiver Isiah Canion, though the Georgia Tech transfer is yet to catch a pass this season for the Bulldogs.

The SEC will put out an availability report on Thursday night, Friday night and 90 minutes before Saturday’s game.

Georgia football injury report