Three former UGA athletes were selected for the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, it was announced on Thursday.

Among this year’s inductees are former football players Terrence Edwards and Richard Seymour and tennis star Allen Miller. Each will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame on Feb. 19-20 in Macon.

Edwards was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs from 1999-2002.

By the end of his collegiate career, Edwards finished as the school’s leader in receptions each year. He still holds program records for receptions in a career (204), most receiving yards in a season (1,004 in 2002), most receiving yards in a career (3,093) and most touchdown receptions in a career (30). He is still Georgia’s only 1,000-yard receiver in a single season.

The wideout spent the 2003 season with the Atlanta Falcons before playing nine seasons in the Canadian Football League with Montreal and his final seven seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Edwards was inducted into the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame in 2017. He was also Georgia’s representative on the 2024 SEC Football Legends class.

Seymour is one of the best defensive linemen to ever come through Georgia, as he has already been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Seymour played in Athens from 1997-2000. During the ‘99 season, he led the team with 74 tackles, becoming one of only two defensive linemen in Georgia history to lead the team in tackles for a season.

He ended his career in Athens with 233 total tackles, 26 tackles-for-loss, 10.0 sacks. He was a two-time All-SEC first-team selection and a First-Team All-American in 2000.

Seymour was taken with the No. 6 overall pick by the New England Patriots in 2001 NFL Draft. Seymour spent eight seasons as a Patriot, where he won three Super Bowls and earned seven-time Pro Bowl selections. He recorded 359 total tackles, 39.0 sacks during his time in New England, where earned a spot on the Patriots’ 50th Anniversary Team. The Gadsden, South Carolina, native spent his final four seasons with the then Oakland Raiders.

In 2015, Seymour was inducted into the Georgia-Florida Game Hall of Fame and was also named to the SEC Legends class. In 2018. He was inducted into the State of South Carolina Hall of Fame in 2020, named to the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, and in 2022 was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Miller starred on the tennis court for UGA from 1982-1985. He is best known for leading Georgia to the 1985 NCAA Team Championship during his senior season. That same year, he and doubles partner Ola Malmqvist won the NCAA doubles championship.

The Tucker native made school history by becoming the first male athlete ever, in any sport, to be named All-America all four years in Athens. His post-career accolades include being a member of the UGA Circle of Honor in 1998, the State of Georgia Tennis Hall of Fame in 2004, and serving as head tennis professional at the Athens Country Club since 1989.