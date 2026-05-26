Good morning, DawgNation. Hope you all had a wonderful holiday weekend, and I’m sure you’ll join me in expressing your gratitude for those in our nation’s history who paid the ultimate price for the freedom we enjoy and the happiness it provides. We’re truly blessed and it is certainly appropriate to pause to say thank you.

As we look ahead to a new week, it should be a busy one.

The SEC’s spring meetings are set to begin in Destin, Fla. There’s been a lot of talk coming out of the conference in recent months about the future of the College Football Playoff format, the ongoing wish for federal legislation and the possibility the league could go its own way and adopt a model of self-governance. All of those topics will be discussed once again, but whether the SEC has intentions of doing more than just talking is still anybody’s guess.

Elsewhere, the Diamond Dawgs are the SEC tournament champions after an impressive march through the SEC tournament. They’ll now host an NCAA regional this week at Foley Field as the No. 3 overall national seed in the tournament.

This appears to be Georgia’s best chance to advance to a College World Series in a very long time, so the next few weeks could be very fun indeed.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

When is the last time Georgia baseball won the SEC tournament?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

UGA baseball makes history as it wins first SEC Tournament title in dominant fashion

With an 11-1 win run-rule win vs. Arkansas Sunday, Georgia baseball earned its first ever SEC Tournament championship.

Despite the roughly two hour and 45 minute rain delay in Hoover, Alabama, the Bulldogs and their red-hot offense kept rolling.

This marked the first time that Georgia had advanced to the SEC Tournament championship since 1989, when it lost to Auburn 2-1. The Bulldogs won the regular season conference title for the first time since 2008.

The Bulldogs came out swinging, getting on the board with back-to-back RBI doubles by center fielder Rylan Lujo and first baseman Brennan Hudson. An RBI single by Kenny Ishikawa and a two-run home run by designated hitter Jack Arcamone made it 5-0.

An RBI single by catcher Daniel Jackson in the second inning made it 6-0, with Georgia scoring two more runs in the third, one on an RBI single by third baseman Tre Phelps and one on an Arkansas throwing error.

The Razorbacks got one run back in the sixth inning off a solo home run by center fielder Maika Niu, but Georgia’s offense just kept coming, with second baseman Ryan Wynn drawing a bases-loaded walk and Arcamone adding an RBI single.

With a 10-run lead, the Bulldogs only needed seven innings to get the mercy-rule win. Paul Farley got the start for Georgia, as he struck out 6 in 4 shutout innings.

Coming into this year’s SEC tournament, the Bulldogs had not won a game in Hoover, Alabama, since 2021. The Bulldogs took down Mississippi State and Florida in addition to Arkansas en route to the championship.

The NCAA Tournament’s eight national seeds:

UCLA (51-6) Georgia Tech (48-9) Georgia (46-12) Auburn (38-19) North Carolina (45-11-1) Texas (40-13) Alabama (37-19) Florida (39-19)

Georgia baseball earns No. 3 overall seed

After winning their first SEC regular season title since 2008 and first SEC Tournament title in program history, the Georgia Bulldogs will be the No. 3 national seed and host a regional in Athens beginning Friday.

The Bulldogs (46-12) will play Long Island (30-20) at 7 p.m. Friday on SEC Network.

Also competing in the Athens Regional will be Liberty (41-19) and Boston College (36-21), who will face off at 2 p.m. Friday (ESPN+).

All 16 regionals will run Friday-Monday and feature a double-elimination format. As a Top 8 national seed, if Georgia wins its regional, it will host a best-of-three super regional the following weekend with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

If Georgia advances to the super regionals, it will host the winner of the Starkville Regional, which includes host Mississippi State along with Lipscomb, Louisiana and Cincinnati. Georgia is 4-0 this season against Mississippi State.

Georgia’s most recent CWS trip came in 2008, when it finished as runner-up to Fresno State. Georgia did win the SEC for the first time in school history, beating Arkansas 11-1 in the championship game on Sunday.

Photo of the day

Georgia pitcher Dylan Vigue (27) during Georgia’s game against Tennessee at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, March 14, 2026. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

President Jere Morehead on baseball coach Wes Johnson:

“I think he’s amazing. Josh (Brooks) has made a lot of great hires, but he’s got to be at or near the top. He’s done a fantastic job. Just how do you compare his record to any other record over a three-year span? So, we’ve definitely, I think, hit on a great coach with him.”

Nobody wins as Georgia continues to alter its nonconference schedule

It’s safe to say that there are no winners when it comes to Georgia’s nonconference scheduling stance.

The Bulldogs recently called off a home-and-home with Florida State that had been scheduled for 2027 and 2028. The series became the fourth in the last two seasons to be scrapped.

The two sides still hope to play each other in a nonconference game. Just one that will be played at a neutral site in 2028, rather than Sanford and Doak Campbell Stadium.

“Instead of just eliminating those games altogether, we’re trying to find a way to keep as many of those on the schedule,” Brooks said. “And the simplest way to do that would be to move to a neutral site, right?”

here’s confidence that Georgia and Florida State will eventually play each other. That is likely to be played in either Nashville or Orlandoper On3’s Chris Low, which doesn’t exactly have Georgia fans looking forward to the game.

Trivia answer

Never before this year