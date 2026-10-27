Morning, y’all!

We’ve talked plenty about how Georgia used its bye week and what we need to see from the Bulldogs moving forward after the loss to Auburn.

Today, let’s start scouting Florida.

It’ll be a much different Cocktail Party this time around, with the game taking place in Atlanta instead of Jacksonville, but the rivalry isn’t going anywhere:

Georgia isn’t worried about Florida QB drama: ‘Both plenty capable’

This is not the first time that Georgia has wondered whether or not it will face Aaron Philo in a game.

Back during the 2024 season, Georgia had to prepare to face the local product who set state passing records at Prince Avenue Christian School and Haynes King when the two were at Georgia Tech.

Philo ended up not playing in that game, as the Yellow Jackets nearly rode King to an upset win over Georgia. The Bulldogs were ultimately able to prevail in a 44-42 eight-overtime victory.

Philo is now at Florida after he followed offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner from Atlanta to Gainesville, Florida.

The Gators started Philo for the first six games of the season. He threw for nine touchdowns to just three interceptions while adding three rushing touchdowns.

But Philo missed Florida’s most recent game, an upset win over Texas. Tramell Jones started in his place, engineering a 27-24 win. He threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 41 yards on 10 carries.

In no small part due to how Jones sparked the Florida offense in the win, there are plenty of questions about which quarterback Georgia will see.

Philo missed the Texas game due to a shoulder injury, while Florida’s Jon Sumrall noted that Jones picked up a few bumps and bruises in what was his first-ever collegiate start.

The first-year coach didn’t name a starter when speaking to the media on Monday morning.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows that regardless of who plays, they’re more than capable.

“Both very talented,” Smart said. “One beat Ole Miss handily. One beat Texas on the road. They’re both completely capable good players. Known about both of them for a long time. In terms of their ability, they’re both plenty capable, especially in Buster’s offense.”

Sumrall did note on Monday that the Florida offense shouldn’t be significantly impacted by his decision on who starts.

“The offense doesn’t change really with one or the other. I mean, Tramell, Philo both have similar skillsets,” Sumrall said. “One may do one thing a little better, one may do the other thing a little bit better. It’s not like they’re drastically different players where you’re playing with a true run-threat quarterback that can’t throw it, and then you have another guy that’s a pocket passer that can’t run. They’re both skill sets that have more similarities and differences.”

Georgia has had some issues of late when it comes to defending running quarterbacks. Auburn’s Byrum Brown ran for 115 yards and a touchdown against Georgia, with the Tigers springing a 27-24 upset win in Athens.

Florida, with Philo at quarterback, scored 44 points in a win over Auburn earlier this season.

Both teams did have this past week off, allowing both sides to get healthier. That helps give Philo more time to recover from an injury he first suffered against South Carolina.

As for Georgia, it opens the possibility of getting safety KJ Bolden back from injury. He did not play in the loss against Auburn.

Read Connor Riley’s full story on Florida’s quarterback situation here.

Florida quarterback Aaron Philo throws during the first half of the Gators' game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Noah Lantor/AP) (Noah Lantor /Associated Press)

Florida Gators quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. looks to throw against the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (Eric Gay/AP) (Eric Gay /Associated Press)

Trivia time

How many touchdown passes has Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton thrown for so far this season?

It’s DawgNation Invasion time

(DawgNation) (dawgnation /AJC)

I know I mentioned this yesterday, but I’m excited so I’m keeping it in the newsletter all this week.

Our first of two back-to-back DawgNation Invasions will be this weekend in Atlanta, and I’m really looking forward to seeing y’all in person. The whole DawgNation team will be there!

Be sure to get your tickets ahead of time.

Georgia considering all options at safety if Bolden misses UF game

For all the complexities with the game of football, it can sometimes be very simple.

In games where Bolden has started this season, Georgia is 6-0. When he does not play, as was the case against Auburn, the Bulldogs are 0-1.

It’s not a surprise that Georgia takes a step back without one of the best defensive backs in the country.

“He actually cramped around halftime around the touchdown score right before the half, and then had an injury that came up toward the end around the sack, which he never had to go back in because we ended up keeping the ball during that time,” Smart said of Bolden during the off week.

As for any updates on Bolden for Saturday’s game against Florida, the best one will come on Wednesday during the availability report put out by the SEC. Bolden’s injury nor practice participation will be disclosed, but we’ll get a better idea as to what his status for Saturday’s game against No. 17 Florida will be.

If there is a positive to the situation with Bolden, Georgia has been practicing without him for the last two weeks. It has given Smart and the Georgia defensive staff a long time to look at other possible options for Saturday.

“We give those guys tons of reps and tons of development,” Smart said. “We give those guys a lot of opportunities. They were going to get those regardless last week because KJ wasn’t going to take a ton of volume. I get to see those guys independent of KJ.”

Ja’Marley Riddle got the start in place of the injured Bolden against Auburn. He played 75 of the 80 defensive snaps, with Zion Branch getting the other five.

Smart noted that Riddle was fatigued at the end of the Auburn game. He finished with six tackles and a pass deflection, but also failed to make a few key plays.

Read Connor’s full story here.

Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (left) tackles Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill during a game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Athens. Georgia won 38-14. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Auburn wide receiver Keshaun Singleton (center) runs after a catch against Georgia safety Ja'marley Riddle (left), Georgia defensive back Demello Jones (on ground) and Georgia linebacker Justin Williams (right) during a game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia answer

16