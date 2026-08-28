Morning, y’all — and happy Feature Friday!

Today’s feature is a little different than the ones we’ve done so far.

As someone who really doesn’t like temperatures in the 90s and can’t wait for it to cool down, I asked the DawgNation team this week: What’s your favorite football weather?

Although this is a more lighthearted question, weather can also have an impact on the game. Much earlier in my career, I remember having a conversation with a high school coach and he mentioned he usually sees his team start to hit its stride when the weather turns in the fall.

Of course, especially in Georgia, players are accustomed to dealing with the heat, and regardless of weather teams have to roll with the punches. But let’s stop and think about if we were in control of the temperature real quick.

As usual, we’ll continue with football news after our Feature Friday answers:

Jeff Sentell: “I wonder what folks would say if I said 16 degrees with swirling winds in Lexington? That was a real thing in the 2022 season. But my answer is the thick of fall when the campus has a different tint. The auburn and yellow leaves are now as much a part of walking to Sanford as everyone in red and black. When one can just feel it in the air, those winds and cooler temps give all those big boys another 4 or 5 gallons in their gas tanks.

“The heat doesn’t sap their stamina with every snap. Give me the middle of October when the temperature on Dooley Field is in the mid-50s. Not sweltering anymore like September. Yet not time for layers and gloves either.”

Mike Griffith: “It’s Sept. 26, and Oklahoma has come to Sanford for a meeting of Top 10 teams. The sun is shining brightly for a 3:30 p.m. kick, and the temperature is hovering just above Athens’ average daily high for that date at 80 degrees.

“The fans, most in shorts and T-shirts, have brought their jackets and sweaters to sit on during the game and eventually put on, should temperatures drop to the average low in Athens on Sept. 26 of 61 degrees. A football afternoon that starts out feeling a bit more than warm ends with an appropriate fall evening cool down as the Bulldogs’ fans dance in the downtown streets.”

Cody Chaffins: “As one of DawgNation’s men on the sidelines, I have a few requirements. NO RAIN. I have to put a jacket on my camera and it makes everything harder. I’d also prefer not too cold. It’s hard to wear gloves and hold the camera, so anything warmer than gloves weather is preferred.

“Beyond that, overcast or night games usually look better. The shadows in Sanford can be tough. When a player runs from blinding light into darkness, I get stressed. That’s enough griping — let’s be honest, standing on the between the hedges in any weather is a great day.”

Connor Riley: “It’s Nov. 12. Cloudy, but still enough sun breaking through so you can feel warm at the tailgate. It’s 65 degrees but will drop into the 50s by the fourth quarter, so you’ve got your favorite Georgia hoodie with you. The game starts at 3:30 ET.

“Given we’re past daylight saving time, it will be dark by the time the fourth quarter gets started, giving Georgia fans the chance to light up Sanford Stadium. By the time the game ends, the clouds have dissipated, giving a clear view of the moon as Georgia fans can celebrate another late season SEC win.”

Here’s my answer: “As much as I love a crisp fall afternoon, I’m also a fan of truly chilly football weather. Not straight up freezing, but weather where you’ll actually need a coat, scarf and boots to stay toasty.

“Some of this might be because of a core memory I have from when I was 8 or 9 years old, when I went to a Virginia Tech-UVA game with my dad (who played at Tech) in Blacksburg and it started to snow. Growing up in Georgia, seeing snow was a rarity for me. I’m not a full-on snow game person, and treasure those days in the high 50s, but every once in a while I love chillier football weather.”

Kaylee Mansell: “Favorite football weather is a crisp high 50s or low 60s during October. I appreciate a game where weather external factors don’t impact the course of the game so that you get the best performance from each team!”

Speaking of Kaylee …

You may have seen in Thursday’s newsletter (or on our various other platforms) she has an event coming up this weekend. Whether you’re interested or you think someone in your life would be, I know Kaylee will put on an awesome presentation:

For you DawgNation fans in the Rome area — or willing to travel to Floyd County for a great event — our friends at AJC Varsity are hosting a women’s football clinic, hosted by DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell, this Saturday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m.

The event, being held at Coosa High School, is open to anyone but may have particular interest for moms, wives, cheerleaders, trainers and any other female supporters of high school football. There will be a seminar with Kaylee, a clear bag giveaway, free lunch and a station for making spirit jugs. The Gridiron Gals event is free, but you have to RSVP here.

(DawgNation /AJC)

Trivia time

Coach Kirby Smart’s first first-round draft pick at Georgia was Roquan Smith in 2018. Who was his second in 2019?

Why in-state talent means more for Georgia than other SEC foes

Fair or not, Smart knows he’s judged every year by how he does in landing the top talents in the Peach State.

Some years have gone better than others. For every year the Bulldogs miss out on a DJ Jacobs, the No. 1 player in the state in this year’s class, they always seem to be able to find talented players from their home base.

Quintavius Johnson was a 4-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was projected as an edge rusher. But what caught Smart’s eye was his ability to play inside linebacker for Mays High School in Atlanta.

“I mean, you come in and there’s big, fast, strong people that are older than you,” Smart said. “So it’s an adjustment for everybody. We like the fact he was a Wildcat quarterback. But probably the most intriguing thing, he played (Mike linebacker) when he came at 7-on-7. He was an inside linebacker that dropped in play coverage in space.”

Johnson is now one of the top defenders on Georgia’s team entering the 2026 season. In addition to being a key leader, he’s expected to boost a pass rush that had just 20 sacks a season ago.

For as much of a success story as Johnson is, he’s hardly an anomaly. On the offensive line, Georgia found contributors in Dontrell Glover and Zykie Helton. Both played high school football in Georgia.

Wide receiver Sacovie White-Helton is from Cartersville and started for Cass High School. Quarterback Gunner Stockton set records for Rabun County High School.

Georgia doesn’t just mine diamonds from the Peach State; safety KJ Bolden, inside linebacker Zayden Walker and defensive tackle Elijah Griffin were all 5-star prospects who signed with Georgia out of high school.

Per CBS Sports, 59% of Georgia’s roster is made up of in-state prospects. That is the most of any school in the SEC.

When it comes to blue-chip talent, Georgia is annually one of the top producers of talent. In the 2026 recruiting cycle, Georgia had 50 blue-chip recruits using the 247 Sports Composite rankings. Only Texas (69) and Florida (58) had more.

Read Connor Riley’s full story here.

Georgia OLB Quintavius Johnson fires out of his stance during the first day of fall camp practices on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Athens. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Georgia offensive lineman Dontrell Glover (from left), center Malachi Toliver and offensive lineman Micah Morris prepare to guard quarterback Gunner Stockton (back) during their SEC championship game against Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Promising true freshman OL Zykie Helton scans the action during the first day of fall camp on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Athens. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Georgia slot receiver Sacovie White-Helton catches a punt during the first day of fall camp on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Athens. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Trivia answer

Deandre Baker