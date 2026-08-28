ATHENS — Quintavius Johnson got a taste of being a valued piece of Georgia’s defense a season ago. Now he wants more and is ready to take the next step forward as an edge rusher.

“I can be so much better than I was last season,” Johnson said on Tuesday.

Johnson started all 14 games for Georgia in 2025, totaling 35 tackles — 6.0 for loss — and had the fourth most sacks (2.0), 3 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

More than just the stats, it was the lessons learned by former Bulldogs Chaz Chambliss and Mykell Williams that helped power Johnson to have such a strong season.

Not to mention having running mate Gabe Harris, whom he called “relentless on the field,” to complement him on the opposite side.

For Johnson, learning from each of those players taught him what it takes to uphold Georgia’s standard. Entering the 2026 season as a key leader, he is now responsible for passing that message down to the younger players in the defensive room.

“This is the standard, and if you do this, you’ll make yourself a better player,” Johnson said. “Not only just doing the things that we do in the facility.”

This newfound role has given Johnson the opportunity to do something he does not take for granted — change his jersey number. For the last two seasons, he has worn the No. 33 jersey. Johnson will sport the No. 3 uniform in 2026.

The number carries significant weight as past wearers of the jersey, such as CJ Allen, Kamari Lassiter, and Roquan Smith, have all gone on to have great Georgia careers before going pro.

Not only that, but it was also his number while at Mays High School, where he played both defensive end and quarterback.

“It’s a blessing to wear that number three. I feel like knowing all the history and things like that for those guys that came in to Georgia wearing that number three. It’s a big role,” Johnson said. “... So just living up to that standard, basically, just playing ball how it’s supposed to be played around here.”

The anticipated growth Georgia hoped to see from Johnson this offseason seems to be showing as the Bulldogs wrap up fall camp this week.

“I love Q, because each and every day, it’s important to him. He gets better with each and every rep,” Smart said. “And he kinda embodies the toughness of this organization. He has a great, durable body.”

Even his teammates are taking note of his toughness. Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Canion has seen it firsthand every day in practice.

“He plays hard every snap. Glad he’s on my team,” Canion said. “I don’t like blocking him in practice at all.”

Smart talked about Johnson playing the SAM and JACK positions and appreciates just how many tools he has in his utility belt.

Often getting overlooked by other players on the defense, Johnson provides a type of athleticism and awareness few show.

“Probably the most intriguing thing, he played Mike (line) backer when he came at 7-on-7,” Smart said. “He was an inside linebacker that dropped in play coverage in space. Most kids that have the spatial awareness to play off the ball don’t struggle to move on the ball. They might struggle with physicality, but they don’t struggle with the instincts, and knowledge, and ability to communicate, make plays, and adjustments. And that was the case with him. He was able to pick it up really well, and he’s got the size to go with it.”

Most importantly this season, Georgia needs guys like Johnson and Harris to create havoc and get after the quarterback. Georgia totaled just 20 team sacks in 2025, which ranked 107th.

To help address this, the Bulldogs brought in Larry Knight Jr., who takes over as outside linebackers coach. Johnson said Knight has stressed the fundamentals — winning first and second down, stopping the run and getting teams into obvious passing situations.