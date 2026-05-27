The SEC spring meetings got off to a spirited start on Tuesday. One notable moment involved Kirby Smart backing up UGA president Jere Morehead about his belief that the SEC should consider a breakaway from the rest of college athletics. Smart said he could also support such a move if it occurred under the right circumstances.

The chances of the SEC making such an unorthodox move are probably remote. However, there’s still value in speaking out about the possibility. If for no other reason than that it protects the league’s power and bargaining position in the ongoing discussion about the future of college athletics.

For instance, it was also reported Tuesday that a bi-partisan bill is soon to be unveiled in the Senate that could provide some relief to administrators related to some of college athletics’ most vexing problems. That could be good news, but in the event that it turns out not to be, it’s good that the SEC is keeping its options open.

This is also true for the often-repeated wish that the Power Four leagues could pool their media rights in the future and sell them as a unified deal to generate more revenue. Perhaps that idea proves to be as good as advertised, but if it doesn’t, the SEC might be just fine doing things the way it has for more than 100 years.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

When is the last time Georgia baseball advanced to the College World Series?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Smart ‘could care less’ about location of marquee nonconference games for Georgia

Smart doesn’t share the same strong opinion as the Georgia fan base does when it comes to nonconference scheduling.

He wants the big-time matchups to be played, as the Bulldogs have previously scheduled games against Clemson, Oregon and Notre Dame. The Bulldogs have future games against the Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes still tentatively on the schedule.

But Georgia also just canceled a home-and-home with Florida State, with both sides hoping to play a neutral-site game in 2028. Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said last week that the Clemson series in 2029 and 2030 could possibly go the same route.

As for Smart, he’s not passionate about going to Columbus, Ohio or Clemson, South Carolina.

“I’m more interested in the matchup than I am where it is,” Smart told reporters at SEC spring meetings on Tuesday. “I don’t really care if it’s neutral site or home and home, I just hate that I feel like we’re all gravitating away from these because of appearance to the committee.”

The committee is in reference to the College Football Playoff committee. One of the chief criticisms of the group has been that they look more at win-loss record, rather than evaluating strength of schedule.

NCAA Athens Regional schedule

FRIDAY

#2 Boston College (36-21) vs. #3 Liberty (41-19), at 2 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Georgia (46-12) vs. #4 LIU (30-20), at 7 p.m. SECN

SATURDAY - Time and Network TBA

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

SUNDAY - Time and Network TBA

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4

MONDAY - If Necessary

Georgia captured its team culture in a single picture in 2025

There were a lot of memorable moments from this past year’s game against Auburn.

Smart clapping, Gunner Stockton doing a Cam Newton impression and countless referee reviews in what ended up being a 20-10 Georgia win.

But there’s one moment that stood out to the Georgia coaching staff that they wanted to highlight as a shining example of everything the program is about.

It’s a group of Georgia’s defensive linemen huddled up together moments before what proved to be a game-altering play.

“That picture is around everywhere, and you see the focus and the intent with those five guys who knew they were the first line of defense,” Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott said of the moment at the recent Georgia athletic board meeting.

Auburn was on Georgia’s goal line, looking to go up 17-0 just before halftime. Everyone remembers what came next, as Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen punched the football out of quarterback Jackson Arnold’s hands just before he pushed into the end zone.

Photo of the day

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57), Georgia offensive lineman Micah Morris (56) during Georgia’s game against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al., on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Drew Brannon, a performance psychologist who works with Georgia, on the Auburn game:

“We were not supposed to win, according to the experts at those moments in those games. Now, what are what we are really proud of when it comes to our players is how they behave in these moments.”

Josh Brooks: ‘Intel’ of NIL deals made outside NCAA framework triggers concern

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said last week that college football leaders must first “keep the main (thing) the main thing” when evaluating the College Sports Commission’s operations.

The College Sports Commission (CSC) was formed last May in the wake of the House vs. NCAA settlement to oversee and legislate NIL dealings.

The financial disparity separating the Big Ten and SEC from the other conferences has put lesser-earning leagues on edge as talent flocks to the aforementioned, more well-heeled leagues.

But at UGA’s spring athletic association board of directors meeting at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds in Lake Oconee, Brooks said the bigger issue is ensuring universal participation in the CSC process, which requires schools to submit potential NIL deals for approval.

Brooks said there is “intel” that financial deals are being made with players outside of the SEC and Big Ten that are not being vetted through the CSC’s “NIL Go” platform, which is managed by the Deloitte global services network.

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard stirred the pot earlier this week by suggesting it could be time for the SEC and Big Ten to follow through on long-standing speculation they could break away from the NCAA

Trivia answer

2008