Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2558 (Oct. 13, 2025) of the podcast, we look back at all the drama surrounding Georgia’s win over Auburn on Saturday. Brandon will discuss how the Tigers handling of adversity is much different than the Dawgs. Plus, Kirby Smart provides some insight on how his defence had prepared for moments like the goal line fumble. Later, we dig into why the ESPN crew was so frustrated with the officiating. Plus former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to break down the big win.

Goal line fumble shows big difference between UGA and Auburn

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why the officials got it right with Jackson Arnold’s fumble Saturday and why the differing responses from Georgia and Auburn demonstrate a clear contrast between the two programs.

20-minute mark: I discuss why the reaction to the alleged timeout call by Kirby Smart Saturday is overblown.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including Penn State firing James Franklin.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.