ATHENS — Kirby Smart still believes he was in the right in terms of what he was signaling during Georgia’s win over Auburn.

The officials stopped play before a third down with 12:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. Kirby Smart had been trying to get the official’s attention and pushed his hands together.

But the officials did not give Georgia a timeout and instead reset the down.

Smart on Monday said that he had not heard from anyone at the SEC.

“I talked to no one the SEC office-wise,” Smart said on Monday. “I stand by what I talked about after the game. I’m worried about Ole Miss.”

Georgia ended up picking up 26 yards on the following play, but it was negated by a blindside block on Cash Jones. The Bulldogs missed a 45-yard field goal at the conclusion of the drive, keeping the score at 13-10.

Georgia would go on to win the game by a 20-10 margin. After the game, Smart explained his version of the events.

“They’re clapping,” Smart said on Saturday. “So I told him before the game, if these guys clap, it’s a penalty. They can’t clap because it will fault snap. I’ve lost games on that before in the stadium. And I told him I said they clap. I want to tell you, I got somebody in the box watching every play. They were clapping. So I ran over to him and said they’re clapping. They’re clapping. And he thought I called timeout. And so I wanted to make sure he understood.”

Smart felt very confident after the win that he was not signaling to call a timeout.

“Go lip read, because I’m screaming, they’re clapping,” Smart said. “They’re clapping. I didn’t need a timeout because we were going to get it off before the shot clock. It was 2,1. We’re going to get it off before the play clock ended. And I didn’t need a timeout. It was the fact that they were clapping. I wanted him to call it because it’s a penalty.”

The timeout was not the only controversial call stemming from Saturday. Earlier in the game, there was a fumble that initiated a lengthy review. The officials deemed that defensive back Kyron Jones was down, giving Georgia the ball at its own one-yard line following the recovery.

In total, 17 penalties were called during the game. Six went against Georgia, while 11 were called against Auburn. In each of Auburn’s three SEC games, all losses, the Tigers have had at least 90 penalty yards.

Georgia’s game this week against Ole Miss is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.