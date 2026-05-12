Georgia baseball won its first SEC regular season title since 2008 on Saturday night. It’s a credit to the culture coach Wes Johnson instilled within the Bulldogs.

Johnson added players who can hit for both avergage and power and pitchers with impressive arsenals, but first and foremost, he targeted likable people.

The Bulldogs have previously discussed how much they enjoy spending time with one another, and it shows on the field. They mess with each other in postgame interviewes, feed each other sour ropes after scoring runs and hang out together away from the field.

They also don’t care who gets the credit, as long as they win games.

And Georgia has done a lot of that this season. It is one victory away from breaking the single-season program record for conference wins and posted 40-win seasons in three consecutive years for the first time in program history.

That’s all still with four games remaining.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

On Monday, Georgia baseball catcher Daniel Jackson was named SEC Player of the Week for the third time this season? Who was the last Bulldog to earn the honor three times in a single season?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

How Gunner Stockton can take ‘the next step’

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is being mentioned as a Heisman Trophy candidate for the upcoming season.

Stockton finished seventh in voting for the award last season. He threw for 24 touchdowns while rushing for another 10. He led Georgia to an SEC championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

But Georgia didn’t have the ending to its season it had hoped for, as the Bulldogs lost to Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff. Stockton wasn’t at his best that day as he was outplayed by Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

If the Bulldogs and Stockton are to have a better 2026 season, Stockton is going to have to play even better than he did last season.

“Stockton isn’t the flashiest quarterback, but he’s productive and rarely makes mistakes,”ESPN’s Mark Schlabach said. “If he can take the next step as a passer by taking advantage of throws down the middle of the field, he could be even better in 2026.”

UGA athletics weekly recap

Wednesday, May 6

Softball at SEC Tournament vs. LSU (Lexington, Kentucky): 7-3 victory

Thursday, May 7

Softball at SEC Tournament vs. Oklahoma (Lexington): 10-5 victory

Friday, May 8

Women’s tennis vs. UCLA (NCAA Super Regional): 4-1 victory

Baseball vs. LSU: 11-8 victory

Softball at SEC Tournament vs. Texas (Lexington): 5-4 loss

Saturday, May 9

Men’s tennis at Mississippi State (NCAA Super Regional): 4-1 loss

Baseball vs. LSU: 13-8 victory

Sunday, May 10

Baseball vs. LSU: 12-1 victory in seven innings

Florida State series the latest example of unknown ‘fallout’ from 9-game SEC slate

The Georgia-Florida State home-and-home series was originally announced in May of 2022. Georgia had won just one national championship at that point. The College Football Playoff still had four teams and the SEC still had divisions.

Four years later, the series was called off. It’s the fourth marquee home-and-home series Georgia has called off in the previous two years. Florida State joins UCLA, Louisville and NC State among the teams that Georgia has called off a home-and-home with since July of 2024.

“Georgia and Florida State have mutually agreed it is in the best interest of both schools to cancel our home-and-home series scheduled for 2027 and 2028, with the focus shifting to a future neutral site contest between the two programs,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. “While we are still early in the process regarding neutral site plans, we remain optimistic and look forward to further conversations with Florida State.”

The Florida State cancellation comes after both the SEC and ACC moved to nine conference games. With Georgia and Florida State having annual rivalry games against Power Four foes, there is much less of an appetite to play an 11th game against a Power Four opponent.

Photo of the day

Florida State wide receiver Kentron Poitier (88) is tackled by Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6), linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) and defensive back Malaki Starks (24) during the first half of the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Smart on the SEC moving to a nine-game schedule:

“I think everybody was excited, and then they thought that there would be a heavier weight put on strength of schedule in the selection of the playoff teams. And we still have not gone through a nine-game schedule with the selection process to be seen, but the valuation that we’re seeing is the more losses you have, it’s just a measure of OK, these teams are equal because they both have three or four losses.”

National media circles which game will ‘define’ 2026 season

With the SEC moving to a nine-game conference schedule and the league having five College Football Playoff teams from last season, there are going to be a number of big games in the league.

Georgia has its fair share of them, as the Bulldogs travel to Alabama and Ole Miss in this upcoming season. Georgia went 1-1 against both teams last season and lost when they visited those schools in 2024.

But that history has clouded another marquee game on Georgia’s schedule. The first 2025 College Football Playoff team Georgia will play in 2026 will be against the Oklahoma Sooners.

“Don’t overlook this clash with Oklahoma. This will be the first time Georgia has faced Brent Venables since he took over the Sooners,” Cody Nagel of CBS Sports said. “Oklahoma’s defense will almost certainly have something up its sleeve for Gunner Stockton. On the other side, John Mateer is capable of giving Kirby Smart’s defense fits with his dual-threat ability, especially since this game is relatively early.”

Unlike Ole Miss and Alabama, Georgia does not have as much history with the Sooners. The two schools have only played once, with that being the 2018 Rose Bowl. Georgia stormed back to win that game in double overtime, sending the Bulldogs to the national championship game.

Oklahoma joined the SEC prior to the 2024 season, the same year the Texas Longhorns did as well. Georgia has beaten Texas all three times the schools have met since joining the conference.

Trivia answer

Charlie Condon in 2024