Morning, y’all! Happy Feature Friday and happy Game Day Eve!

I watched college football on multiview last night and am just so thrilled it’s back. We’re headed into the best time of the year, so let’s buckle up and enjoy it.

Speaking of enjoying (hopefully), how is everyone liking Feature Fridays so far? If you ever have a question or prompt you’d like the DawgNation team to answer, you can email it to sarah.spencer@ajc.com. I can’t promise we’ll get to all of them, but it’ll certainly help me shape our Feature Fridays moving forward.

This week I asked the DN team: “Who’s the player you feel is primed to dominate this season?”

This is the guy they feel like fans can count on to be a consistent, dominant presence. The kind of difference maker who can be a turning point in a game or season.

And if y’all want to chime in with your thoughts and send me your difference maker, shoot me an email.

Before we get into it, a quick reminder for next week: no newsletter on Monday or Tuesday because of Labor Day, and we’ll pick things back up Wednesday.

Connor Riley: “As the president of the Gabe Harris fan club, I am going to pick Gabe Harris. Georgia saw just how valuable Harris was a season ago when he missed the team’s season-ending loss to Ole Miss. He really developed into a disruptive player on Georgia’s defensive front late last season. If he carries that over into 2026, it should help elevate Georgia back into the very top class of the sport. Rather than a team that goes home after one playoff game.”

Georgia linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. wheels himself onto the Caesars Superdome field before the Bulldogs face Ole Miss on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Mike Griffith: “Georgia will go as far as Gunner Stockton takes them, as he will be at the controls of a powerful offense that relies on adjustments and checks at the line of scrimmage. Stockton’s skills as a runner and passer will be pivotal when the Bulldogs clash against the likes of Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida and Ole Miss in the regular season as well as the postseason when the competition heats up even more.”

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (center) runs a keeper play against Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (left) during their SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Jeff Sentell: “Ellis Robinson will be that guy for Georgia this year. He came in rated as the nation’s No. 2 overall recruit. The only guy ahead of him was Ohio State All-American Jeremiah Smith. Robinson will have that type of season and leave a legacy with DawgNation touting him as the best cornerback in Athens since the great Champ Bailey. All-American. Future first-round pick. He’ll be a difference maker in the playoffs, shutting down the opponent’s best receiver every week and coming away with key turnovers.”

Brandon Adams: “My pick for Georgia’s most dominant player this season is Ellis Robinson. He’s possibly the best cornerback in the country, and if opposing quarterbacks throw his way, he could help UGA accomplish one of its stated goals — which is forcing more turnovers.”

Mississippi wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (right) is unable to catch under pressure from Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV during their game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (center) celebrates his interception against Kentucky with his teammates at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Cody Chaffins: “Chris Cole. He showed his impact last year in his ‘Jalon Walker Chess Piece’ role by leading the team in sacks and says he’s made it a point to work even more on his pass rush this offseason.”

Kaylee Mansell: “When I think of dominance, I think of pure disruption and who can wreak the most havoc. Therefore, I am going with UGA’s returning sack leader, Chris Cole. Chris has the ability to dominate in the pass rush and the athleticism to force turnovers. Sometimes you have to go with the most obvious choice and I believe Chris Cole is exactly that.”

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole (right) celebrates a sack with defensive lineman Christen Miller during their game against Charlotte at Sanford Stadium on Friday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia linebackers Chris Cole (right) and Quintavius Johnson tackle Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (left) during their SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

And here’s my pick: KJ Bolden. I totally agree with the Robinson hype, but I also think Bolden is right there with him in a talented Georgia secondary. Bolden was second on the team with 76 tackles and two interceptions last season and is carrying on the mantle of excellent safeties at Georgia in the Kirby Smart era.

Smart has praised Bolden’s instincts, tight end Lawson Luckie has lauded Bolden’s preparation and Cole pointed out Bolden’s growing leadership role this offseason. I think the stage is set for a stellar, dominant season from Bolden.

Texas wide receiver Ryan Niblett (center) is unable to catch under pressure from Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (left) and safety Zion Branch at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia time

What big-time 7A Georgia high school program did Bolden play for?

Georgia TE is ‘everything that’s good about college football’

The common college football fan does not know who Jaden Reddell is. Even casual Georgia fans might not be able to tell you all that much about the third-year player.

He’s from Raymore, Missouri, a suburb just outside of Kansas City. He plays tight end for the Bulldogs. He’s roommates with Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens.

Reddell has had a quiet first two seasons at Georgia as he’s made the adjustment from Missouri high school football to life in the SEC.

Most importantly, he’s had perhaps the best offseason of any Georgia player. While the common fan may not know much about Reddell yet, it’s been very easy to find Georgia teammates and staffers who rave about his development this offseason.

“Just being able to see him every single day, I mean, it’s just been leaps and bounds,” Bowens said of Reddell. “He’s always been a really hard worker, but everything, all the work he’s put in, it’s showing up on the field. I mean, he’s just a freak of nature. It’s really fun to be able to watch him play and grow.”

Reddell will be a backup tight end for Georgia this season. In many ways, he represents what college football used to look like in terms of a traditional career path.

Read Connor’s full story here.

Georgia tight end Jaden Reddell (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia tight end Jaden Reddell (left) falls to the ground after making a catch during G-Day at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia tight end Jaden Reddell (left) runs past linebacker Terrell Foster during the G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia tight end Jaden Reddell (right) is tackled by Charlotte linebacker Gavin Willis at Sanford Stadium on Friday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia answer

Buford