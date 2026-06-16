Lawson Luckie has never been the shiny new toy in the Georgia tight end room. He is not Woody or Buzz, but probably closer to Ham or Rex in terms of Toy Story characters

Luckie is the veteran in Georgia’s tight end room. He’s entering his senior season and is the questioned leader of one of the most talented position groups in the country.

What is worth wondering about is how big of a role Luckie will play in Georgia’s passing offense this season. Luckie finished with just 15 catches last season, a step back from what he did in 2024.

Luckie still has plenty of admirers, both on the Georgia coaching staff and in NFL circles. There’s little doubt about what Luckie can do when he gets the ball in his hands, as his three-touchdown game against Ole Miss last year showed.

“Luckie has ascended to TE1 on Georgia’s depth chart and is looking to build on the positive moments that he showed in 2025,” ESPN’s Jordan Reid said of Luckie. “The production has been limited thus far — 15 catches for 158 yards and four touchdowns last season — but he is expected to be a breakout player. His alignment versatility gives the Bulldogs’ offense options, as he can be a pass-catching weapon while also being used as a serviceable in-line blocker.”

Georgia does have to replace Oscar Delp, who was taken in the third round of last year’s NFL draft.

In some ways, Luckie will occupy much of the same role Delp did last year. Luckie won’t come off the field and is expected to be an excellent blocker for the Bulldogs.

But the 20 receptions Delp had last season won’t all be funneled to Luckie.

And as a senior, he’s going to have to keep improving if he’s to be Georgia’s top tight end this coming season.

Jaden Reddell had a strong showing during Georgia’s spring game. Meanwhile, sophomore Elyiss Williams is similarly being tabbed as a breakout player this fall.

“Williams represents the next wave of Georgia’s tight end dominance, and his ability is already turning heads inside the program,” Brad Crawford of CBSSports wrote. “At 6-foot-7 with length and natural athleticism, Williams is the kind of mismatch weapon Kirby Smart’s offense has consistently maximized at the position. As his role expands in 2026, Williams has the traits to become a red-zone problem.”

In addition to those two, Georgia has plans for Ethan Barbour and Kaiden Prothro this fall.

It’s easy for Luckie to get lost in the shuffle of Georgia’s tight end room, especially with so many promising names on the roster.

But Luckie is a vital part of the Georgia offense, and one who can be a bigger part of the passing game.

He’s the most proven playmaker in the room, and someone who won’t come off the field for the Bulldogs.

Having Luckie around for the 2026 season will make Gunner Stockton’s life easier and the Georgia offense as a whole better.

And that’s before even factoring in any improvements he makes as a senior for this offense.