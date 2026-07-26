Happy Monday, all! This is Connor Riley, who will be filling in this week for Sarah Spencer. I can only hope to do as well as she has since taking this space over.

The positive is that we’ve still got a ton to unpack from last week’s SEC Media Days.

Perhaps the comment I enjoyed the most last week was how tired Kirby Smart is about discussing the future and landscape of college football. It’s obviously a big topic but at this point it feels like we’ve just gone around in circles about what could be done.

Smart added that he wanted to talk about what his team does to win games. I believe he’s going to have plenty to say in that regard this season because I think Georgia will win a lot, if not all, of its games.

Smart has repeatedly said he likes what this team can do. It’s not a perfect team, but it’s clearly one that is set to improve over the course of the season.

That is only more apparent coming out of SEC Media Days last week.

Georgia picked to win the SEC

Hand up, I was outright surprised to see that Georgia was voted by the league’s media to win the SEC.

The Bulldogs have won the SEC in each of the last two seasons and got a rather favorable schedule, comparatively speaking.

Still, I had thought that everyone would be eager to anoint Texas given how quarterback Arch Manning finished last season. Add in what Texas did in the transfer portal and I thought a lot of last season’s sins would be forgiven.

Last year, with an unproven Manning, Texas was picked to win the league over Georgia. The Longhorns earned 96 first-place votes to Georgia’s 44.

Yet the end of the season rolled around and Georgia was back in Atlanta while Steve Sarkisian was lobbying for a 9-3 Texas to make the College Football Playoff.

The Longhorns were picked to finish second in the league, with Ole Miss coming in third. Georgia had 88 first-place votes, while Texas had 57.

Georgia is the model of consistency in the SEC. The Bulldogs have made eight of the last nine SEC championship games and four of the previous five College Football Playoffs.

With the lofty media ranking, Georgia won’t be able to play the overlooked or underdog card entering this season. This is a talented Georgia team, one that is expected to accomplish great things.

Read the full story to learn more.

Georgia offensive lineman Drew Bobo (74) during Georgia’s game against Kentucky on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh /Dawgnation)

Georgia redshirt junior OT Earnest Greene III was a key factor in the 28-7 SEC Championship Game victory against Alabama on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Greene's father suffered a stroke over the last month. He told his Dad before the game that he was going to will the team to the SEC Championship. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) during Georgia’s game against Kentucky at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon /Dawgnation)

Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) during Georgia’s game against Alabama in the 2025 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon /Dawgnation)

The DawgNation crew of Brandon Adams (from left), Kaylee Mansell and Connor Riley attend the 2026 SEC media days. (Cody Chaffins/DawgNation) (Cody Chaffins /AJC)

Yes that is the same picture from Friday’s newsletter. Yes, after attending 11 SEC media days I still cannot keep my eyes open for a picture.

The video team of Brandon Adams, Cody Chaffins and Kaylee Mansell absolutely crushed it last week. Even though much of the heavy lifting was done on Tuesday, the team is still churning out content from the massive event.

Kaylee Mansell talks with Cole Cubelic about the annual excellence from Kirby Smart

Brandon Adams talks with former Alabama running back Damien Harris about what is missing from Alabama

Quarterback Gunner Stockton shares his thoughts on the injury to running back Dante Dowdell

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sits down and addresses the biggest issues with the sport

Trivia section

Who was the last preseason SEC champion to actually win the conference?

Georgia tied with Texas, Oklahoma for most All-SEC selections

When you consider how Georgia stacked the various All-SEC teams, it’s understandable why they were the pick to win the league.

Georgia placed 12 players on the three teams.

Four Bulldogs earned First Team honors, as offensive tackle Earnest Greene and Drew Bobo represented the offensive line. The other two selections came in the defensive backfield, as safety KJ Bolden and cornerback Ellis Robinson earned the nod.

On the second team, Georgia had five players make the cut. Running back Nate Frazier, tight end Lawson Luckie and offensive guard Dontrell Glover were selected. Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin and linebacker Raylen Wilson were tabbed as the second-team defensive players.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton, defensive end Gabe Harris and safety Khalil Barnes rounded things out on the third team.

Two notable omissions from the All-SEC teams include linebacker Chris Cole and kicker Peyton Woodring. It would not be a surprise at all to see those two players appear on the postseason list.

Georgia was tied with Texas and Oklahoma for the most selections, as each had 12 as well. Georgia does not play Texas this season, but the Bulldogs do face the Sooners on Sept. 16

Read the full story on the Preseason All-SEC teams here.

Steve Sarkisian sounds off on Georgia

Steve Sarkisian was asked at SEC Media Days what Texas can do to chase down Georgia.

Despite all the offseason love, the on-field results show Georgia is still a notch above the Longhorns. Since joining the league, the Bulldogs are 3-0 against the Longhorns. Georgia has won in Austin, Texas, Atlanta and Athens.

Even before the SEC announced that Georgia had been voted above Texas in the predicted order of finish, the Texas coach was asked about what the Longhorns can do to ultimately catch the Bulldogs.

“‘If you want to be the champion, you got to beat the champion.’ It’s no more fitting for us. We’ve played Georgia three times,” Sarkisian said. “They’ve beaten us. All the credit in the world to Kirby, their team. They’re tough. They’re good. If we want to be a champion, I’m guessing we’ll probably have to beat the champion to make that happen.”

Sarkisian was not the only coach to have Georgia on his mind last week, as Florida’s Jon Sumrall, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer and others touched on Smart’s team last week.

You can read the full story here.

Georgia mascot UGA XI patrols the field prior to the 2025 SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs beat Alabama 28-7 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 6, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and players celebrate victory over Texas in overtime during the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 22-19 over Texas in overtime. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart enters the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the SEC Championship Game against the LSU Tigers in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) (Jason Getz /McClatchy Tribune)

December 2, 2017 Atlanta: Former Georgia athletic director and coach Vince Dooley and coach Kirby Smart share a hug after the Bulldogs defeated Auburn 28-7 during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Dec. 2, 2017, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.com (Curtis Compton /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia answer

Georgia in 2024. The Bulldogs beat Texas in the SEC Championship game