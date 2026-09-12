Early kickoff? No problem for these Georgia tailgaters, who got their game day started early Saturday morning ahead of Georgia’s clash against Western Kentucky.

In partnership with Kroger, DawgNation is searching high and low for the best UGA fan tailgate of the week. This week DawgNation correspondent Molly Morris found die-hards Greg and Shelly Sullivan ahead of the Bulldogs’ first whiteout uniform game.

There was no sleeping in for this group, who had the grills fired up with bacon, pancakes and more, along with plenty of cold drinks pouring at their downtown setup near Creature Comforts Brewery.

One newly fond couple participating in tailgate festivities was a recently converted Alabama fan, who said she could only be here if she was a Bulldog.

To round out the visit, Morris then did a little trivia with some members about Georgia’s upcoming opponent. The main question was “What is Western Kentucky’s mascot?”

The responses, to say the least, were quite entertaining.

Answers ranged from duck-billed platypus, a jelly bean, a hillbilly and possibly the best response: “the Bloody Marys we made this morning.”

Nonetheless, this group brought the energy, which won them a $100 Kroger gift card and DawgNation apron.