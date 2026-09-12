ATHENS, Georgia — Gunner Stockton set a career-high and tied a school record with five touchdown passes in the first half of Georgia’s game with Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Stockton’s TD passes went to five different receivers, the final one going to Talyn Taylor in the side of the end zone with 7:44 left in the second quarter made the score 42-0 and brought an end to the starting quarterback’s day.

Smart, who pulled Stockton and five consecutive touchdown drives midway though the second quarter of the Bulldogs’ season-opening 63-3 win over Tennessee State, followed the same script against the Hilltoppers.

Stockton finished his Saturday afternoon 13-of-16 passing for 234 yards with the 5 touchdown passes along with one scramble for 3 yards.

The senior quarterback becomes one of three quarterbacks to throw five touchdowns passes in one half, as two-time national champion Stetson Bennett IV accomplished the feat in 2021 against UAB, and SEC all-time leading passer Aaron Murray did the same against New Mexico State in 2011.

Quarterback Ryan Puglisi came on in relief of Stockton on the Bulldogs seventh offensive series and quickly directed a 3-play, 16-yard TD drive capped by Landon Roldan’s first-career score, coming on a 9-yard end around that made the score 49-0 at the 5:51 mark of the second quarter.

Puglisi fumbled the ball while carrying on the next possession, however, setting up Western Kentucky’s only points of the half.

Georgia out-gained Western Kentucky 343 yards to 63 yards in the first half, also getting a rushing touchdown from Nate Frazier in the game’s first 30 minutes.

Earlier in the game, Stockton unleashed his deepest completion of the season on a throw that traveled 49 yards through the air from the point of his throw to freshman receiver Craig Dandridge for a 43-yard gain.

Stockton also had his longest touchdown completion of the young season in this game — 70 yards —,hitting Sacovie White-Helton on a slant pass that White-Helton hauled in before out-racing the defense to the end zone.

Stockton, himself, sprinted down the field to celebrate with his receiver.

Stockton’s other touchdown passes went to Ethan Barbour (7 yards), Chauncey Bowens (21 yards) and London Humphreys (3 yards).

Other Georgia QB with 5 TD pass games

• Carson Beck vs. Tennessee Tech, 2024

• Stetson Bennett vs. UAB, 2021

• Aaron Murray vs. Nebraska, 2013

• Aaron Murray vs. New Mexico State, 2011

• Joe Cox vs. Arkansas, 2009

• Matthew Stafford vs. Georgia Tech, 2008

• DJ Shockley vs. Boise State, 2005

• David Greene vs. LSU 2004