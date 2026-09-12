Georgia is no stranger to wearing alternate uniforms.

In fact, the Bulldogs have worn multiple combinations throughout the program’s 134-year history.

Some designs have shown the very best of the football team, while others were quickly deleted from the rotation following debut losses.

Former coach Vince Dooley got the ball rolling by introducing red-bottom pants in the late 70s, which UGA legend Hershel Walker most notably wore during his debut game against Tennessee. Red pants were worn again in the 2020 season to honor the 1980 national championship team.

However, the silver britches quickly became the regular pants again until the 1998 Outback Bowl, when Georgia decided to bust out black pants en route to a bowl-game win against Wisconsin.

But the black bottoms did not last long after Georgia’s 38-7 loss to Florida that next season. They made a brief return for the 2009 Cocktail Party, but again, fell short against the Gators.

While the pants were out of style, black jerseys have had more success than any other alternate. The first being the famous 2007 blackout game against Auburn, where coach Mark Richt and company surprised the fanbase with the new jerseys at game time.

“The excitement you saw them running onto the field and I always say if guys are skipping and jumping,” Richt said. “I’ve never seen somebody who’s not happy skip or jump.”

Things did not go Georgia’s way against Alabama the following season, which sent the black tops away until coach Kirby Smart’s first year against Louisiana Lafayette in 2016.

“The energy and the swag that we played with that day, man, I was so happy,” former linebacker Davin Bellamy said.

Smart is 4-0 all-time in alternate jerseys and will now unveil new whiteout jerseys for Saturday’s contest against Western Kentucky.

It marks the first time since 2000 that Georgia will wear white pants and the first time ever white helmets will be worn inside Stanford Stadium.