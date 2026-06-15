Kirby Smart knows the challenge with his Georgia talented roster.

The joys of coaching come from watching players figure out how to make winning contributions.

“Got some youthful spots that I worry about, but at the end of the day, you know, that’s what they pay you to do as a coach,” Smart said in April. “All summer we’re going to work with these guys. We’re going to find things they can do and try to find an advantage we can put them in in matchups.”

With a team as young as Georgia will be this coming season, a number of players are going to have to make real leaps this coming season.

Below are our guesses at which players are going to make the leap forward. For some, they’ll simply emerge as contributors over the course of the season.

Others have the potential to emerge as the best players in the country with their mixture of talent and opportunity.

We’ve circled three players on both sides of the ball that are going to make the leap this coming season.

Talyn Taylor, wide receiver

Someone in the wide receiver room is going to have to emerge this season after the Bulldogs lost Zachariah Branch and Colbie Young to the NFL draft.

Of the recruits in the room, Taylor was the biggest as he arrived as a 5-star prospect. His freshman season could not have gone worse, but there’s still a very strong belief in what Taylor can do with more playing time.

London Humphreys is the most proven player in the room, while Isiah Canion will look to become a bigger name coming in from Georgia Tech. But Taylor has real star potential and we think he’s going to show it for the Bulldogs in 2026.

Elyiss Williams, tight end

Georgia’s tight end room is on the shortlist of best in the country.

Lawson Luckie is a great first option to have, while Jaden Reddell was one of the stars of G-Day. Ethan Barbour is going to be a very valuable piece for Georgia.

But what separates Williams from the rest of the room is his size. At 6-foot-7, 255 pounds, he’s an athletic freak who can change the way Georgia gets to play. While he’s not Darnell Washington, his presence will allow Georgia to play plenty of two tight end sets.

Williams was ahead of schedule as a freshman last season, though he finished the year with only seven receptions. As Georgia looks to get its tight ends more involved in the offense, expect Williams to see an uptick in production as a sophomore.

Juan Gaston, offensive line

Gaston was a rotational player for much of last season for Georgia. In 2026, he’s going to be a starter.

The question for Gaston is at which position will he start in 2026? He’s played guard and tackle before and the Bulldogs have an opening at both positions.

Jah Jackson is the main competition at right tackle. If he’s one of Georgia’s five best offensive linemen, Gaston will kick into the guard spot opposite Dontrell Glover.

If Georgia feels better about Gaston at tackle, look for Zykie Helton or Daniel Calhoun to take over at guard.

Gaston’s weight is always going to be something to watch, but he’s in better shape, literally, as he enters his second season.

Chase Linton

Even before Amaris Williams suffered an ACL injury, Georgia loved what it saw from the redshirt freshman.

The Bulldogs need more help from a pass-rushing standpoint. That seems to be Linton’s specialty to this point, as he continues to build fill out as a run defender.

Linton likely won’t lead Georgia in sacks, with Chris Cole likely to do so once again for Georgia.

But Linton will go from someone who couldn’t get on the field as a freshman to a regular contributor in 2026.

Justin Williams

Timing is everything for Williams. He’s entering his third year in Athens, which has been when a lot of players really put it together in Glenn Schumann’s room.

The Bulldogs also have to replace CJ Allen in 2026, with Williams being a ready-made replacement.

A season ago, Williams had 36 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and a pass breakup. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see those numbers double, even with Raylen Wilson and Cole in the inside linebacker room.

Ellis Robinson

Robinson is by far the most established name on this list. He arrived as a 5-star prospect and won the Shaun Alexander Award as the nation’s top defensive freshman.

With a full year of starting experience under his belt, it’s easy to see Robinson go from one of the best players on Georgia’s team to being one of the best players in the country. Similar to Williams, he figures to take on a larger role after Daylen Everette was taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The expectations are high for Robinson. But we think he can end the season as an All-American, if not the best cornerback in the country.