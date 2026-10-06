Morning, y’all!

It’s Georgia-Alabama week.

Nothing like a battle between two Top 10 undefeated teams to really ramp up the rivalry.

“These are the games you look forward to,” Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton said. “You know they always have a great home environment, so, you know, you’re always looking forward to it.”

It’s sure to be a hostile environment in Tuscaloosa, and it’s been quite a while since the Bulldogs have beaten the Crimson Tide on their home turf.

Earnest Greene lll never looks thrilled to talk to the media, but this week Georgia’s veteran left tackle had a particularly bitter look.

Greene wore a look of determination when talking Monday about the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0 SEC) playing No. 6 Alabama (5-0, 3-0) at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“I kind of got a sour taste in my mouth. Last time I was in this stadium in ’24, we got off to a slow start,” Greene said, referring to the Tide jumping to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and 30-7 halftime edge before UGA rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter only to lose 41-34 in the final minutes.

“It’s a sour taste in my mouth from that game, for sure.”

Greene was on the field last season for Georgia’s 28-7 win over Alabama in the SEC championship game in December, but he was sidelined by a back injury in September 2025 when the Tide ended UGA’s school-record 33-game home win streak with a 24-21 win in Athens.

It was a makeshift UGA offensive line last season, as injuries forced the Bulldogs to start six different offensive line units through the first seven games.

Georgia has started the same offensive line combination in each of its first five games this season, and Greene said that sort of thing makes a difference.

“Just the camaraderie, all the reps,” Greene said. “The things we’ve done together kind of adds up.”

A Georgia team hasn’t won in Tuscaloosa since Matthew Stafford led the 2007 team to a 26-23 overtime win.

Read Mike Griffith’s full story here.

Georgia redshirt junior Earnest Greene III has played with a heavy heart over the last month since his father suffered a stroke the Friday before the Texas game. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Smart knows Russell makes Alabama game ‘a great challenge’

This will be Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s 10th time taking on the Crimson Tide as Georgia’s coach. Most of these matchups have been for a championship of some kind, whether it be SEC or national.

And while Saturday’s game won’t have those kind of stakes, the result will still shape the national college football conversation.

“It’ll be a really great challenge for us to go into a really tough environment to go play, and our players will be looking forward to it,” Smart said.

One of the biggest weapons in Alabama’s arsenal presents is quarterback Keelon Russell. Smart addressed Russell’s talent Monday:

“Really all over. I knew about him in high school and watched his high school tape. Knew he was an elite player, probably the best quarterback in the country coming out. Then he goes away and kinda disappears for a year. Re-appears, and is just unbelievable.

“Savvy, arm strength, pocket awareness. People will make him out to be a runner. He doesn’t run unless he has to. He can. He scrambles to throw. He scrambles to run. He’s accurate. He’s smart. He’s very talented.”

For the complete list of Smart’s remarks from his Monday news conference, read Connor Riley’s story here.

Smart knows Russell makes Alabama game ‘a great challenge’

Landon Roldan makes the most of limited snaps

The second-year wide receiver made the most of his limited snaps on Saturday. He was on the field for just five of Georgia’s plays in the win.

In the first quarter, Roldan caught his first-ever touchdown pass thanks to some great play design from offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Roldan came in motion, taking the Vanderbilt corner with him.

When he reversed field, the defensive back had no hope of keeping up with Roldan. It was as easy a touchdown as you could hope for in an SEC game.

Roldan didn’t just win the red zone; he also pulled down a 55-yard reception for Stockton’s longest of the afternoon.

That Roldan was targeted on 40% of his snaps speaks to the Georgia staff seeing something in the young wide receiver. While he is not yet an every-down player for Georgia, he is an intriguing part of the passing offense.

“He’s really smart, bright kid,” Smart said. “Understands defenses and coverages, has speed, can compete to win the deep ball. Really proud of Landon, especially with his special teams prowess and the things he’s been able to do there. But he made some plays today.”

Georgia wide receiver Landon Roldan (8) makes a long reception against Vanderbilt cornerback Jordan Matthews (6) during the first quarter in their SEC football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Gabe Harris gets home

Harris had a monster game against Alabama last season. It doubled as his final game of the campaign, as he suffered what was a season-ending toe injury in the win.

The senior defensive end spent much of the offseason rehabbing from said injury.

He hasn’t had the same explosive start to the season that Raylen Wilson or Chris Cole have to this point. But Harris may be rounding into shape based on his play against Vanderbilt.

Harris came down with a first-down sack in the third quarter of the win. Georgia did a good job of snuffing out the initial read on an RPO, allowing Harris to chase down backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz from behind.

Georgia has 13 sacks on the season after having just 20 in 14 games a season ago. Harris has two on the season, already more than he had in all of 2025.

The Bulldogs have to speed up Russell. If players like Harris can get home without Georgia needing to bring pressure from the second level, it will make slowing down Russell much easier.

Read Connor’s full story here.

Vanderbilt quarterback Whit Muschamp (10) is pressured on a pass attempt by Georgia linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (0) and Georgia linebacker Zayden Walker (10) during the fourth quarter in their SEC football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 38-14. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia time

Through its 5-0 start, where does Georgia’s defense rank in points allowed per game?

On The Beat promo graphic (DawgNation /Dawgnation)

It’s been nearly 20 years since UGA knocked off Alabama on the road – so who needs to step up to get it done this time around?

On the most recent episode of DawgNation’s “On The Beat,” our insiders Mike and Cody Chaffins dig into it: Who are the three players who must play well for the Dawgs to finally knock off the Tide in Tuscaloosa?

Then, On3 national college football writer Andy Staples joins the show to explain why he needs to see a go-to play maker emerge for Georgia and why he is looking at the Dawgs offensive line to be a key factor on Saturday.

You can watch the full episode here.

(dawgnation /AJC)

Get ready to tailgate with fellow Georgia fans at not one, but two DawgNation Invasion events this season.

Whether you’re joining us in Atlanta or making the trip to Oxford, we’re bringing the game day energy, Georgia pride and everything DawgNation fans love before kickoff.

Make sure you get your tickets IN ADVANCE!

Trivia answer

13.4 ppg (good for first in the SEC and 12th nationally)