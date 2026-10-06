ATHENS — Earnest Greene lll never looks thrilled to talk to the media, but this week Georgia’s veteran left tackle had a particularly bitter look.

Greene wore a look of determination when talking Monday about the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0 SEC) play at No. 6 Alabama (5-0, 3-0) in a 7:30 p.m. game.

“I kind of got a sour taste in my mouth, last time I was in this stadium in ’24, we got off to a slow start,” Greene said, referring to the Tide jumping to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and 30-7 halftime edge before UGA rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter only to lose 41-34 in the final minutes.

“It’s a sour taste in my mouth from that game, for sure.”

Greene was on the field for Georgia’s 28-7 win over Alabama in the SEC championship game last season, but he was sidelined by a back injury when the Tide ended UGA’s school-record 33-game home win streak with a 24-21 win in Athens.

It was a makeshift UGA offensive line last season, as injuries forced the Bulldogs to start six different offensive line units through the first seven games.

Georgia has started the same offensive line combination in each of its first five games this season, and Greene said that sort of thing makes a difference.

“Just the camaraderie, all the reps,” Greene said. “The things we’ve done together kind of adds up.”

It’s understandable why the trip to Alabama — where a Georgia team hasn’t won since Matthew Stafford led the 2007 team to a 26-23 OT win — means so much to Greene, as he’s the only starter on offense who remains from that team.

Greene played 84 snaps that night, while there are only a handful of other current players who saw action in the 2024 matchup:

• Earnest Greene lll 84 snaps at LT

• Lawson Luckie 49 snaps at TE

• Drew Bobo one snap at Center

• KJ Bolden 41 snaps at safety

• Raylen Wilson 25 snaps at LB

• Gabe Harris 23 snaps at OLB

Greene looks to protect Stockton’s blind side against an Alabama defense that ranks 11th in the nation with 3.2 sacks per game and is coming off a five-sack game against Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, rank tied atop the SEC for fewest sacks allowed per game (1.0).

Some of that has to do with Gunner Stockton’s mobility, but another part of it is the buy-in players like Greene have in their quarterback.

“I wouldn’t go to war with anyone else in America, I truly believe that,” Greene said. “The way he prepares day in and day out for games like this, I’m just happy I get to block for a guy like that.”

And Greene, nagged by injuries throughout his career, feels good health-wise, in general.

“I feel good, no complaints, just trying to stay proactive on rehabbing, making sure I’m good to go,” Greene said. “Just playing the sport and the position I play, it’s hard wth the bodies and physicality this league brings, that’s kind of the name of the game.”

Greene has played in several big games throughout his five years in the program, and he made clear he understands what’s at stake Saturday night.

“They’re definitely good players, you come to Georgia for games like this against guys like this,” Greene said, “so I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play against good players, and make sure we take care of what we’ve got to take care of and neutralize them.”

.Alabama has added impact defensive linemen since Georgia’s 28-7 win in last season’s SEC championship game.

Portal additions like USC edge Devan Thompkins, Oregon nose tackle Terrance Green and Mississippi State defensive tackle Kedrick Bingley-Jones are chomping at the bit to make their name in what’s become a fierce and meaningful series with the teams meeting for the 10th time in 10 years.

It’s why Greene puts no stock in what happened the most recent time the teams met.

“That’s last year’s team, this is this year’s team, we don’t dwell on the past,” Greene said. “W’re just getting ready for this game today.”

Georgia O-Line snap leaders

(Through 5 games, per PFF)

• Zykie Helton 240 snaps

• Drew Bobo 220 snaps

• Dontrell Glover 219 snaps

• Juan Gaston 199 snaps

• Earnest Greene lll 198 snaps

• Ekene Ogboko 125 snaps

• Jahzare Jackson 81 snaps

ª Daniel Calhoun 63 snaps

• Michael Uini 57 snaps

• Malachi Toliver 54 snaps

• Cortez Smith 51 snaps

• Marcus Harrison 45 snaps