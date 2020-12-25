It is hard to believe that it has already been a year since Jake Fromm was one of the clear faces of the Georgia football program.

Fromm is the No. 3 QB in Buffalo now and a lot has changed. For starters, he’s got a beard that Santa Claus would be proud of right now. Save for the tint of it.

DawgNation got the chance for an extended chat with Fromm catching up on what his first year in the NFL has been like.

We discussed a lot of topics, including:

What is it like being a COVID-19 QB in the NFL?

How would he describe his overall first year in the NFL?

Does he still follow the Georgia football program every Saturday?

What are his memories of the current Georgia senior class?

What was it like playing for three years with ALL-SEC senior safety Richard LeCounte III?

What are his best memories of Kirby Smart?

Does he think the Georgia offense has opened up more under Todd Monken?

Is the deer hunting any better in upstate New York than South Georgia?

Check out an excerpt of the 23-minute conversation in this embedded tweet below.

Ready for a special DawgNation holiday conversation with former Georgia QB Jake Fromm? When you're done with the turkey and ham, catch up with No. 11 on Christmas Day. https://t.co/V1vEevhWNO pic.twitter.com/WKryajgxLO — DawgNation (@DawgNation) December 25, 2020

It is the same ol’ Fromm in a lot of areas. Always respectful. Always saying the right thing. While this is still the time of year to catch up with a lot of old friends and faces that feel like just family, take the time to do so today with Fromm in a special DawgNation conversation.

Fromm, in a lot of ways, was front and center of all things Georgia football in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The full video is only available on the DawgNation YouTube channel

