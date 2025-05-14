Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2452 (May 14, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will dive into the interview with 5-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell following his commitment to Miami and how it rubbed some Dawg fans the wrong way. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to give his insight into what’s next for the Dawgs following the Cantwell decision.

Jackson Cantwell’s candid NIL comments draw strong reaction from UGA fans

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a candid interview five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell conducted with Jeff Sentell after Cantwell committed to Miami on Tuesday afternoon.

15-minute mark: I explain why improvement for Georgia’s current offensive line will be the most important storyline to follow after Cantwell’s announcement.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the possibility of capping future NIL deals based on some recent reporting from Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.