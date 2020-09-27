ESPN College GameDay returns to Athens for Georgia-Auburn Top 10 showdown
ATHENS — College Game Day is headed to Georgia next week to set the stage for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs (1-0) play host to the No. 8 Tigers (1-0) in a 7:30 p.m. game at Sanford Stadium.
Kirby Smart made it clear he was ready to seize the moment when he appeared on the program.
“It’s our turn to go on the national stage,” Smart said on ESPN’s GameDay set last year, “and put Georgia to the forefront again.”
Georgia comes off its 37-10 win at Arkansas still looking to settle into an offensive identity after playing quarterbacks D’Wan Mathis and Stetson Bennett.
WATCH: Kirby Smart breaks down 37-10 win over Arkansas
Bennett, a former junior college quarterback, used his experience to his advantage with a 20-of-29 passing performance that netted two TD passes and sparked the Bulldogs’ offense.
Auburn. meanwhile, has a rebuilt defense that was tested in a 29-13 win over Kentucky on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Wildcats actually out-gained the Tigers, 384-324, but they committed three turnovers while Auburn had none.
Auburn sophomore legacy quarterback Bo Nix was 16-of-27 passing for 233 yards and 3 touchdown passes.
Georgia has won the past three meetings with Auburn dating back to a regular-season loss during the 2017 season.
