ESPN College GameDay returns to Athens for Georgia-Auburn Top 10 showdown

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs (1-0) play host to the No. 8 Tigers (1-0) in a 7:30 p.m. game at Sanford Stadium.

ATHENS — College Game Day is headed to Georgia next week to set the stage for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Kirby Smart made it clear he was ready to seize the moment when he appeared on the program.

“It’s our turn to go on the national stage,” Smart said on ESPN’s GameDay set last year, “and put Georgia to the forefront again.”

Georgia comes off its 37-10 win at Arkansas still looking to settle into an offensive identity after playing quarterbacks D’Wan Mathis and Stetson Bennett.

Bennett, a former junior college quarterback, used his experience to his advantage with a 20-of-29 passing performance that netted two TD passes and sparked the Bulldogs’ offense.

Auburn. meanwhile, has a rebuilt defense that was tested in a 29-13 win over Kentucky on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.